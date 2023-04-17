This Elegant New 135-Foot Explorer Yacht Has a Pool at Both Ends

Does an explorer yacht with two pools result in twice as much fun on board? Terranova can help you find out for certain in two years’ time.

The Italian yard, known for building expedition vessels under 100 feet, has just started building a new 135-footer with a pool at either end. The Terranova 41 is expected to hit the seas in the spring of 2025 at which point the new owner will be able to answer that very question.

The newcomer, which is listed for sale with Althaus Yachts, features a striking exterior by Studio D’Aloia. The aluminum hull is characterized by bold, sinuous lines that flow from the bow to the stern to create a silhouette far more elegant than the average explorer.

The bow’s pool. Terranova/Althaus Yachts

That’s not to say the yacht is all style and no substance, though. The lightweight Terranova 41 is equipped with twin MAN V-12-1650 engines that enable it to cruise at a top speed of 19 knots. The efficient vessel can also cover 3,000 nautical miles when cruising at 13 knots—that’s a speedy trip from Florida to the North Pole, for instance.

With an interior volume of 299 GT, the new flagship offers plenty of space for family and friends, too. The layout includes a total of six staterooms that can collectively sleep up to 12 guests. A VIP stateroom with a private terrace is located on the upper deck, while the full-beam owner’s suite sits on the lower deck, along with three double staterooms and a twin. There are also two cabins for four crew.

Outside, meanwhile, one pool occupies pride of place on the sundeck with a number of sunbeds. The second pool can be found at the tip of the bow with a giant U-shaped sofa and other lounge seating. To the aft lies a beach club with steps down to a swim platform.

Terranova 41 is currently under construction at Terranova’s yard in Pisa. The yacht’s nesting is complete and the keel is due to be laid later this month, so it sounds as if it’s on track for a 2025 launch. You can contact Althaus’ brokerage department in Monaco for further information.

Click here to see all the photos of the Terranova 41.