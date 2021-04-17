A Hamptons Oceanfront Estate vs. a 446-Foot Superyacht: What’s the Best Way to Relax?

Life is full of challenging decisions, and here’s another: This spring, do you rent the biggest oceanfront estate in the Hamptons, the sprawling and private 90 Jule Pond Drive, with its tennis court and quarter-mile-long beach, or consider the largest giga-yacht for charter, the 446-foot Flying Fox, and set off for paradisial ports of call in the Indian Ocean or western Mediterranean? The choice is yours.

90 Jule Pond Drive Flying Fox HISTORY Built for the Ford family (of “Any color so long as it’s black” fame) in 1957. HISTORY None. Built by German shipyard Lürssen in 2019. WILL COST YOU $225, 000 per week WILL COST YOU 4.2M per week, give or take ENJOY THE VIEW ENJOY THE VIEW WEIRDEST SENTENCE IN THE LISTING “Above the portico are four large baskets of cement fruit.” WEIRDEST SENTENCE IN THE LISTING “Teppanyaki grill, rotisserie oven, BBQ or spit roast tandoori oven, all tastes are satisfied and the impossible becomes your daily life with Flying Fox.” CREW Unless you count the swans around the property’s ponds? CREW 54 Includes former Olympic athletes and chefs trained in prestigious kitchens. THERE’S ROOM FOR 24 people in 12 bedrooms, if everyone really likes each other. If they don’t, the carriage house sleeps six, or there’s always the basement, or those loungers by the pool…. THERE’S ROOM FOR 25 guests plus the crew. As ever, grab the primary suite, which includes a private office, dual bathrooms and a stateroom with an en suite salon. SQUARE FEET 1.8M SQUARE FEET 75,000 But, really, oceans of acerage. SELLING POINT It’s a rare, historic and enormous parcel in Southampton. Plus, beach frontage and a basketball court. SELLING POINT A two-story spa with a hammam and a cryotherapy sauna.