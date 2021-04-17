Quantcast
×
RR One

A Hamptons Oceanfront Estate vs. a 446-Foot Superyacht: What’s the Best Way to Relax?

Mediterranean coasting or oceanfront viewing? We'll let you decide.

Jule Pond and Flying Fox Courtesy of Jule Pond Drive/Guillaume Plisson

Life is full of challenging decisions, and here’s another: This spring, do you rent the biggest oceanfront estate in the Hamptons, the sprawling and private 90 Jule Pond Drive, with its tennis court and quarter-mile-long beach, or consider the largest giga-yacht for charter, the 446-foot Flying Fox, and set off for paradisial ports of call in the Indian Ocean or western Mediterranean? The choice is yours.

Related Stories

90 Jule Pond Drive

Flying Fox

HISTORY

Built for the Ford family (of “Any color so long as it’s black” fame) in 1957.

HISTORY

None. Built by German shipyard Lürssen in 2019.

WILL COST YOU

$225, 000

per week

WILL COST YOU

4.2M

per week, give or take

ENJOY THE VIEW

Jule Pond

Walking strip leading out to the water.  Courtesy of Jule Pond Drive

ENJOY THE VIEW

Flying Fox

Guests practicing yoga on the spacious Flying Fox deck.  Guillaume Plisson

WEIRDEST SENTENCE IN THE LISTING

“Above the portico are four large baskets of cement fruit.”

 

WEIRDEST SENTENCE IN THE LISTING

“Teppanyaki grill, rotisserie oven, BBQ or spit roast tandoori oven, all tastes are satisfied and the impossible becomes your daily life with Flying Fox.

 

CREW

Unless you count the swans around the property’s ponds?

CREW

54

Includes former Olympic athletes and chefs trained in prestigious kitchens.

Flying Fox

Trained chefs preparing exemplary cuisine.  Guillaume Plisson

THERE’S ROOM FOR

24 people in 12 bedrooms, if everyone really likes each other. If they don’t, the carriage house sleeps six, or there’s always the basement, or those loungers by the pool….

THERE’S ROOM FOR

25 guests plus the crew. As ever, grab the primary suite, which includes a private office, dual bathrooms and a stateroom with an en suite salon.

SQUARE FEET

1.8M

Jule Pond

The vast acreage for the property.  Bruno R Schreck

SQUARE FEET

75,000

But, really, oceans of acerage.
SELLING POINT

It’s a rare, historic and enormous parcel in Southampton. Plus, beach frontage and a basketball court.

SELLING POINT

A two-story spa with a hammam and a cryotherapy sauna.

Flying Fox

Cryotherapy sauna aboard the Flying Fox.  Guillaume Plisson

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Marine

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

ad