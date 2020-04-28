Quantcast
Love Underwater Exploration? The New 56-Foot Cruiser Was Made For You

It can fit an impressive 16 scuba sets in its side lockers.

Dutch Craft 56 Jeff Brown

If you’re an aquatic thrillseeker, chances are you’ll need more than the standard haul of yacht toys to keep you entertained. Sure, you can probably make do with one or two SeaBobs, but, let’s be honest, six is more your speed. Well, allow us to introduce you to the new Dutch Craft 56.

Practically a floating theme park, this 56-foot motorboat can fit up to 16 scuba sets, six SeaBobs, eight stand-up paddleboards, two jet skis, a 17-foot tender, or even a mini-submarine aboard. That’s all thanks to the oversized aft platform (and 8-foot storage locker) which represents one of the largest in the class.

Dutch Craft 56

Jeff Brown

Billed as the “perfect yacht for diving devotees,” the vessel can also be fitted with a concealed davit crane to help you lift heavy scuba gear from the water, as well as a built-in Bauer junior scuba compressor to refill empty tanks and keep you diving consistently.

Dutch Craft 56

Jeff Brown

Beyond the toys, the DC56 offers all the five-star amenities one would expect. It features expansive open deck spaces, a well-appointed galley—with a wine cooler, of course—and luxurious living quarters to help you relax at sea. There’s space for up to 36 guests in total and eight can sleep across four cabins. The yacht is available in two different layouts—“cabin” and “open”—so you can also customize to suit the climate.

Dutch Craft 56

Jeff Brown

Power-wise, the yacht is compatible with either twin Volvo Penta IPS 600 or 950. The top option offers a max speed of more than 40 knots and a range of up to 840 nautical miles. You can also opt for John Deere commercial-spec engines on water jet drives which will get you to those shallow waters and oft hard-to-reach coral reefs. While cruising, turbulence will be kept to a minimum thanks to the high-performance composite hull.

Dutch Craft 56

Jeff Brown

“The DC56 is the perfect boat for the real explorers who want to discover the world from every possible angle,” Sietse Koopmans, Dutch Craft’s owner and founder, said in a press release.

Indeed, summer cruising has never looked so inviting.

