This Electric Catamaran Is a Floating Villa That Lets You Explore Tahiti Without Leaving Your Suite

What if you could blend the best parts of an above-water bungalow with the five-star comfort of a superyacht? This French Polynesian charter company has done exactly that with a new solar catamaran that turns into a floating luxury villa.

The eco-friendly cruiser, known simply as ELYT, was custom designed by ELYT Charter Tahiti with the goal of bringing travelers a new way to experience the breathtaking waters of the South Pacific. In fact, the acronym literally stands for “Exclusive Lagoon Yachting Tahiti.” The 51-footer is currently being built by Blue Composites Tahiti and is set to be complete by the end of this year.

The multihull will be moored in the turquoise lagoon of Bora Bora and may be rented as a stationery villa—but where’s the fun in that? The vessel’s main drawcard will be her ability to quietly cruise the lagoon at around 5 knots with a dedicated captain at the helm.

The unique design was inspired by the ancient Polynesian canoes but doubles down on comfort and style. With a 22-foot beam, ELYT offers just shy of 1,300-square-feet of living space that is split across two decks. She can sleep up to eight guests across four double bedrooms and also offers two bathrooms, a generous central living room, a well-appointed kitchen, a dining room and a grill. The real pièce de résistance, however, is the rooftop lounge that offers incredible panoramic views.

What’s more, ELYT also comes with an array of toys, including inflatable paddleboards, kayaks and snorkeling gear, as well as a concierge service and the option of a personal chef and crew for those who would rather not lift a finger.

ELYT is fitted with both solar panels and lithium batteries that take care of propulsion, hot water, lights and household amenities while also allowing the vessel to sail sans noise, emissions and fumes. She also has an in-hull wastewater treatment system to help her score even more sustainability points.

So, how much does this bit of luxury cost? Prices start at $1,770 per night and there is a three-night minimum stay. This fee also includes return airport transfers to the catamaran. It’s not exactly cheap, but can you really put a price on that turquoise sea? Bookings are set to open from December 1, 2020, with the first guests setting sail at the start of 2021.

Check out more photos of ELYT below: