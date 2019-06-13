Icon’s First Superyacht Is a 276-Foot Stunner With More Wine Storage Than Your Cellar

One yacht, six decks, 6,000 miles of range and more than 10,000 square feet of indoor space that accommodates 19 guests in seven staterooms. Enough said. Well, it’s too impressive a boat to leave it at that, actually. Best known for its refit and conversion projects, Icon Yachts’s latest design—the Icon 280—sees the innovative Dutch yard move into two new segments of the superyacht industry: both a new-construction project and a yacht built on spec. The Icon 280 is a show of strength for the relatively young company. At 276 feet, it is also Icon’s largest project to date.

Sporting an exterior envisioned by rockstar designer Tim Heywood and selling through Burgess for more than $100 million, the Icon 280 offers a customizable interior that has the largest internal space of any 276-foot yacht. The trick is the addition of a full-length engine-room deck, which sits below the waterline and houses, well, the engine room, along with vast storage areas and a crew gym, an unusual but considerate feature. Generous crew quarters are located on the lower deck, adjacent to five spacious guest cabins. A central corridor directly connects the latter to an aft beach club—handy for an early morning dip or a swim before supper—which features a layout that also allows for a spa and theater.

In addition to two 33-foot tenders, the main deck houses a range of water toys as well as an infinity pool. The more than 1,350-square-foot master suite overlooks the helipad on the upper deck and provides the option for multiple sea terraces. Five flights up, the bridge deck presents more outside sunbathing space—in addition to inside wine storage—and is topped by an expansive sundeck with a hot tub—the ideal spot to catch sunrises or sunsets.

“The Icon 280 has a 6,000-nautical-mile range, it’s highly fuel efficient, it’s clean in design, seaworthy and high up on the water,” says Jen Wartena, CEO of Icon. “In short, it’s capable of cruising the oceans of the world in style.” That’s to be expected. What’s surprising, however, is the yacht’s rapid delivery time, available in as little as 26 months from the point of signing.