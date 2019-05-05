The New X-80 Super RIB Project Is Superfast and Super Spacious

Italian design firm Federico Fiorentino has partnered with Sacs Bespoke Operations, the respected Milanese manufacturer of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), to create the X-80 Super RIB Project. The superfast 80-foot luxury chase boat features an engine capacity of up to 5,000 hp in twin- or triple-inboard configurations.

Fiorentino allows for the speed without cutting into the accommodations. The X-80 will feature a 269-square-foot full-beam master suite amidships, a twin cabin forward, and crew quarters. Every effort will be made to maximize the space available within the vessel’s length.