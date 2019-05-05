The New X-80 Super RIB Project Is Superfast and Super Spacious

Italian design firm Federico Fiorentino has partnered with Sacs Bespoke Operations, the respected Milanese manufacturer of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), to create the X-80 Super RIB Project. The superfast 80-foot luxury chase boat features an engine capacity of up to 5,000 hp in twin- or triple-inboard configurations.
Fiorentino allows for the speed without cutting into the accommodations. The X-80 will feature a 269-square-foot full-beam master suite amidships, a twin cabin forward, and crew quarters. Every effort will be made to maximize the space available within the vessel’s length.
Outside, the X-80’s aerodynamic hull features a 646-square-foot open deck with sunbed and living areas.
Owing to a number of successful projects between the Sacs Bespoke Operations division and Federico Fiorentino designers, it made sense for the two companies to team up on the new X-80 for a demanding client. Previous collaborations have included naval architecture by Federico Fiorentino for Sacs’s Rebel line, as well as a Sacs custom Tender.
The initial impetus for the X-80 came from a superyacht owner who wanted a closer connection to the water via a high-speed RIB. The Fiorentino team notes that “while the X-80 was initially conceived for an Italian client, he has since decided not to build.” Luckily for everyone else, hope for acquiring the craft remains afloat.