The Pardo 50 Day Boat Will Debut in Cannes

Pardo’s 43 has been a success story for the Italian builder since it was launched last year, with about 35 sold in just eight months. The open, walkaround design of the 43 and its new 50 big brother deliver exceptional day-boating, and share features like a three-person sun lounge on the open transom and a second sunbed up in the bow. Because of its longer length and beam, the new 50 goes even farther, featuring a U-shaped settee around the dining table, three bucket seats at the helm, and two topside galley options for preparing meals in the great outdoors—and freeing any potential galley slave from the cabin below. The boat’s large interior, in fact, comes as almost a surprise on a yacht that seems dedicated to day-boating. But Pardo turned the interior into a wooden wonderland, with two staterooms and two bathrooms (and a possible third cabin for a captain). The gorgeous interior fit and finish matches the rest of the boat’s craftsmanship, including the natural teak floors, high-end seating, and carbon-fiber hardtop.

The boat has standard power of twin Volvo IPS 600 engines, with upgrades of the IPS 700 and IPS 800 powerplants. The retro-looking Pardo was also designed with a smooth-running hull. Its deep-V bottom has 16 degrees of deadrise at the transom (similar to most high-performance boats) with a much broader 50 degrees at the bow. That gives it good seakeeping abilities in rough water, and will also let the owner run it hard and fast in calm conditions. The vinylester resin-infused hull and high-density sandwich sides provide structural rigidity and soundproofing to reduce noise belowdecks. The 50, which can be customized to suit any owner’s taste, will make its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.