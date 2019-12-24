From Montreal to the Cote d’Azur: Ritz-Carlton’s Superyacht Cruise Liner Finally Has an Itinerary

Cruises are not something one immediately associates with luxury—the all-you-can-eat buffets and b-grade entertainment have given them a bad rap—but the Ritz-Carlton is vying to change all of that. The storied American hotel chain is planning to take its renowned five-star comfort to the seas with a new line of luxury cruise liners and a spate of exotic itineraries.

The plans first surfaced in 2017 when the Ritz announced the building of three luxury superyachts designed to usher in a new mode of high-end travel. The first vessel was meant to hit the water in late 2019, but the launch date was pushed back to June 2020. On top of that, the ship is reportedly $55 million over budget, according to Business Insider.

Despite these setbacks, the Ritz-Carlton recently released the itineraries for the 2021 season which sees the three superyachts offering very different routes. The first to set sail will be Evrima. Featuring 149 suites to accommodate up to 298 guests, the lofty vessel will visit over 50 new ports in the season, from Mediterranean ports-of-call in the Greek Isles and Côte d’Azur all the way to Québec and Montréal.

With most voyages seven nights in duration, the itineraries include an array of port cities which is meant to encourage guests to stay aboard for more than one voyage. Of course, that shouldn’t be hard given the level of luxury which is being touted. Guests of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will be treated to an all-inclusive experience—no wallet and no worries—which includes top-notch accommodation, onboard activities, dining in multiple opulent venues, watersports and entertainment.

If that’s not enough, seafarers can fork out for special experiences for an additional fee, like a feast at the yacht’s signature restaurant designed by Michelin-starred Chef Sven Elverfeld, an immersive excursion run by The Shore Collection or an indulgent spa treatment.

Voyage prices vary depending on the itinerary and season, though the base cost for one passenger on one voyage is $4,900.