The Swift Evo T2 Tender Is the Perfect Partner for Your Superyacht

Versatility is at the heart of the new Evo T2 tender. At 23 feet, Evo Yachts’ latest custom delivery fits neatly into a garage and yet offers the flexible option of being a luxurious day cruiser, too. The Italian shipyard has also now announced that the Evo T2 will enter series production as part of a new range of day boats for superyachts.

Commissioned by the owner of a 151-foot Sanlorenzo superyacht and conceived by Italian designer Valerio Rivellini, the Evo T2 was designed around the owner who wanted something “luxurious, elegant and high performance, all at the same time.” Central to the vision is an innovative steering console that can be raised or lowered electrically to make driving easier. Crucially, with the console fully lowered, the entire boat has a height of just five feet, making it just the right size to fit into tender garages and beach areas. For added wow factor, the Evo T2 can also be controlled from the touch of a smartphone.

Key features (if somewhat unusual for a 23-foot boat) include a sofa that can be transformed into a sun lounger for guests wanting to travel in style, a table for eight and a hydraulic sea ladder (for ease of getting in and out of water). A steel fridge for cool refreshments and a detachable bimini for added shade make this a comfortable tender, while a towing hook for water skiing and the capability to house and charge two Seabobs make this an exciting option for water-sports enthusiasts.

And it’s fast, too, with a cruising speed of 28 knots and a rapid top speed of 36 knots, thanks to a 300 hp inboard engine coupled to a hydro-jet transmission.

“When Valerio Rivellini presented us the idea of a custom tender, we immediately accepted this new challenge,” say Evo Yachts brand owners Alfredo and Rosario Mercuri. “Seeing the new Evo T2 in the water today, we can’t help but be satisfied with our decision. We are absolutely clear about our intention to continue production of this model, which opens up a new market segment for us and extends our range.”

Also designed with the crew in mind, four balanced lifting points ensure optimum handling even in rough seas, an optimized hull delivers excellent seaworthiness, and an accessible engine compartment means swift troubleshooting when under pressure.

“We successfully satisfied all the owner’s needs by building a product that embodies the Evo Yachts spirit in terms of aesthetics and functionality,” says designer Rivellini.