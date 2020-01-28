Nordhavn’s 80-Foot ‘Pocket Superyacht’ Melds Exploration and Tradition. Now There Will Be Three of Them.

Good things come in threes. That maxim is no less true for superyachts—at least according to Nordhaven. The US yacht maker has announced that it will build a third model of its “pocket superyacht,” the N80.

To recap, the N80 is a mix between a highly functional explorer and a traditional motor yacht. First unveiled at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2018, the vessel was designed to bridge the gap between two other models in the Nordhaven line-up: the N76 and N86.

Measuring 80 feet in length, the yacht promises to be both spacious and luxurious yet more manageable than the yard’s bigger vessels. Fitted with twin 375 hp John Deere engines, the N80 is capable of delivering a top speed of 12 knots or cruising at a more relaxed 9 knots. It has the capacity to carry up to 4,810 gallons of fuel to give her true ocean-crossing range.

But it’s what’s on the inside of the third N80 that may stand out most. Nordhavn teamed up with Dutch studio Vripack to design the interiors of hull #3—with input from the new buyers, of course.

“They came to our studio on a beautiful spring day, and we spent it discussing their likes and dislikes regarding color, texture and style,” said Vripack’s co-creative director Marnix Hoekstra. “Together we chose the right cuts for the oak, the strength of the brush for the brass and the finish of the Wimbledon white walls.”

That personalized process resulted in an upscale interior environment—Nordhavn describes it as “homely Scandinavian chic”—which can be fully explored via a virtual tour on the Nordhavn site.

As for accommodations, the N80 will have room for up to eight guests across four well-appointed cabins. The expansive master suite will be located on the forward end of the main deck, while the guest cabins will occupy the lower deck. Guests can make use of the elegant main saloon—which looks as though it belongs in a five-star hotel, rather than aboard a utilitarian explorer—as well as the large swimming platform and jacuzzi.

Nordhavn 80 hull #3 is due for completion in October 2021. See more photos of the model below: