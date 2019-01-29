This 55-Foot Pocket Superyacht Hits a Speedy 50 Knots

Grab your Valentine and checkbook (bitcoin, Venmo account, whatever) and head to Miami. The 55S Sport yacht designed by Italy-based Centrostiledesign and built by Italian shipyard Filippetti Yachts is set to make its United States debut over Valentine’s Day Weekend at the Miami Yacht Show (February 14 to 18, 2019). This beefy, pocket-size superyacht rocket, featuring three staterooms down below, sports a top-end speed of 50 knots.

Seatbelts may be optional, but designer Davide Cipriani, who heads up Centrostiledesign, intended for this pocket rocket to be the perfect balance between weight and power. Mission accomplished.

Clocking in at 55 feet—quite a few feet shy of superyacht status—the Sport S55 offers up a few of its own superyacht amenities. We are talking beach club, tender garage, three cabins, and a solid amount of deck space considering the size.

The three belowdecks full-height cabins accommodate six guests total, enveloped in an interior decor that maximizes the natural light flowing in. The master and VIP staterooms offer guests a welcoming double bed, and the third cabin houses two twins.

The main-deck saloon area shares space with the helm station, which can also be partitioned with a glass door, like a limo ride. My guess is that most guests will prefer to be where the action is, next to the helm. A galley ensures that people will eat—or at least there is the opportunity to provide nourishment and refreshments to those on board.

Guests will appreciate the aft cockpit area, with partial shade and full access to the saloon. Crew, or owner operators, will appreciate the tender garage, with its easy-to-nab tender-launching system.

Those interested may choose from two Volvo Penta IPS 1200 drives or two MAN V-8 1200 Arneson surface drives. If going for that 50-knot maximum speed, go for the MANs. The Volvo Penta system achieves 34 knots—not too shabby. Cruise speed is 31 knots for the Volvo Penta drives and 40 for the Arnesons. Seems like everyone wins no matter how you power it up.