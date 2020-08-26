This 94-Foot Fishing Yacht Features Luxe Interiors Inspired by the Owner’s Custom Ferrari

Sometimes you just have to create a custom yacht to go with your custom Ferrari. And that’s exactly what one owner has done with a brand new 94-footer that has interiors inspired by his Prancing Horse.

The vessel, known as III Amigos, has redefined what a sport fishing yacht can truly be by adding a good dose of unfettered luxury. Patrick Knowles Designs spearheaded the striking vessel and assembled a marine dream team, including Michael Rybovich & Sons, Metrica and the owner’s captain Jody Whitworth, to help it come to life.

While III Amigos is unmistakably a fish fighter, her expansive interiors and lavish design are more akin to a world-class superyacht. Measuring 22 feet across, the vessel features a full beam master stateroom, a port-side VIP cabin and a starboard twin cabin—which all have ensuites, of course—along with ample space for lounging throughout.

“Any preconceived images you conjure in your mind of a sport fishing yacht’s aesthetics and design will indeed be defied when you view III Amigos,” Patrick Knowles said.

Indeed, III Amigos features a level of personalization that’s uncommon in this type of vessel. The dinette takes cues from one of the owner’s bespoke Ferraris and mirrors the fit and finish of the supercar’s cabin. It even features two, in-wall glove boxes because why not? The vessel is also jam packed with luxurious materials and furnishings, like Azul Bahia stone that was hand selected in Italy and one-of-a-kind bar stools made with genuine Florida alligator hide.

“Using the owner’s own brand benchmark of contrast with his desire for a yacht that felt like ‘one with the water,’ we created an impressive blend of color, depth and texture that truly culminated in a strikingly gorgeous vessel that still remains true to the fish fighter she is meant to be,” adds Knowles.

Details on the vessel’s engine configuration have yet to be released, but III Amigos is set for delivery in 2021, and we can’t wait to see the stunner hit the water.

Check out more photos of III Amigos below: