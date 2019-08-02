Quantcast
This Pocket Rocket Yacht Combines Racer Speed with Plush, Bespoke Touches

Greek shipyard Onda will premiere its new tender at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

Offshore racing meets luxury leisure yacht with the all-new Onda 331 Gran Turismo. Making its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival next month, the 33-foot tender has a two-step, deep-V hull for increased agility, and small, light engines meaning this nippy racer burns less fuel but still packs a punch.

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

The Onda 331GT with outboard engines.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

The Onda 331 Gran Turismo is the second collaboration between the Greek shipyard and Swedish studio Mannerfelt Design Team (the first being Onda’s limousine tender, the 321L custom-made for motor yacht O’Ptasia—shown below).

O’Ptasia superyacht custom Onda 321L Tender

O’Ptasia superyacht and its custom Onda 321L tender.  Photo: Jeff Brown

The Onda 331 boasts a modular design, which means owners can fully customize the tender to suit their needs, while the vinyl-ester and foam-core composite delivers a more robust seakeeping capability than carbon-fiber alternatives.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a growing demand for custom open and limousine tenders, but with few options from which to choose,” comments George Riginos, Onda CEO. “Thanks to over 40 years’ experience helping hundreds of clients with their boat searches at our sister company Riginos Yachts, we are in a uniquely strong position to build what the market wants and needs.”

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

The open seating area hides the dining table.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

Flexibility is at the heart of the compact design that boasts numerous adaptable features, including a convertible table that transforms the U-shaped seating area into an alfresco dining space.

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

The table is tucked into the seating until needed.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

It is available with both inboard and outboard engines (2 x 370 hp) depending on space, preference and intended use.

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

Seating for two at the helm.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

All the soft furnishings, as well as the exterior paint job, can also be matched to the owner’s mothership, for a seamless, dramatic effect.

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

High bulwarks and railings ensure safety.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

“The name Onda brings with it a certain pedigree and trust that a boat will deliver comfort, performance and seaworthiness,” adds George Riginos. “But the features and capabilities of the 331GT mark a new era for our open tenders. We have worked hard across the board to create the sense that the 331GT is not just a support boat or tender to a superyacht, but that it is a ‘mini yacht’—a standalone boat, in its own right.”

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

Shade and a windscreen make for a comfy helmstation.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

The Onda 331GT seats 12 passengers when configured for maximum seating.

Onda 331 Gran Turismo custom tender

More seating.  Photo: Courtesy of Onda Tenders

