This Epic New 456-Foot Expedition Yacht Concept Has a Pointed Bow That Cuts Through Choppy Seas

Ulstein’s newest expedition yacht concept is sharp in more ways than one. Not only does it have the pointed front end of a Great White, it’s also jam-packed with cutting-edge technology to carry out marine research from the most distant corners of the globe.

The gargantuan vessel, dubbed CX127, spans a staggering 456 feet in length and has been engineered to withstand the harshest waters. It sports the Norweigan shipbuilder’s signature X-Bow and an ice-class hull that together promise to make mincemeat of choppy seas.

Designed for the commercial shipping sector, Ulstein’s X-Bow first debuted on the explorer yacht Olivia O last year. It has a unique inverted shape that reduces impact and resistance by piercing the waves rather than crushing them and causing spray. This ensures a softer, drier ride for those onboard and also protects the hull from general wear and tear.

Furthermore, the X-Bow design allows for more interior space forward than other vessels of this size. In the CX127, this additional volume will be dedicated to state-of-the-art scientific facilities and laboratories outfitted for marine research.

Elsewhere, the sizable 16,000 GT vessel features cabins for 12 guests and quarters that can sleep 120 crew. Naturally, there is no shortage of high-end amenities. Seafarers will have access to numerous swimming pools, alfresco dining areas, bars and the requisite sun lounges.

The CX127 also has space for two helicopters for further land-based exploration, as well as ROV and AUV submarines for deep-sea dives. As you might expect from an explorer this size, the vessel is fitted with a crane, A-frame and moon pools to enable the seamless launching of the subs, tenders and other gear.

The CX127 was unveiled alongside two other vessel concepts, the CX126 and the CX128. A spokesperson for Ulstein told Robb Report that these platforms are to be adapted and customized to each owner’s requirements, case by case. Therefore, the yard is not able to share “too much” at this stage. Suffice it to say, we should expect to see a few more shark-like vessels circling the seas in the near future.

Check out more renders of the vessel below: