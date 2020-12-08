A New 121-Foot Sailing Superyacht Concept Generates Energy as She Sails

Dixon Yacht Design has given its new 180-foot sailing superyacht a little sister. The British firm has just unveiled a more modest 121-foot concept that promises to offer five-star comfort without sacrificing intimacy. Think of it as a floating home, rather than a floating hotel.

Like its predecessor, Dixon 175, which was unveiled in September, the new Project Fly is fitted with the requisite mast, keel, rig and running gear for sailing but is simple by design. Dixon says this pragmatic approach was in response to the complicated sailing superyachts that surfaced in the early 2000s. These vessels were often fitted with expensive systems that could account for up to 25 percent of the build price. Project Fly, on the other hand, uses tried-and-tested control systems to simplify the sail setup and, hopefully, reduce cost.

The superyacht’s hull and superstructure will be constructed in composite materials that incorporate the environmentally friendly AmpliTex. This natural fiber lessens the carbon footprint of the vessel and gives it a sustainable edge. Project Fly also clearly contains Dixon’s DNA and showcases edgy lines along with a sleek profile and razor-sharp bow.

The vessel offers an impressive interior volume of 200 GT which equates to that of a standard 100-foot motor yacht. She features luxurious contemporary styling throughout and expansive windows to let in plenty of natural light. The layout offers an oversized owner’s stateroom with direct access to both the beach terrace and the sea, as well as three guest cabins and crew quarters that are located aft. Elsewhere, the vessel sports a large open-plan saloon and a cozy glass superstructure where one can take in ocean views.

Dixon did not skimp on deck space, either. Outdoors, guests can enjoy the sun-plenty flybridge and an al fresco dining area that is located beneath it. There’s also a sprawling foredeck and beach terrace with an accompanying swim platform.

Dixon didn’t disclose details regarding propulsion, but its 180-foot counterpart features a cutting-edge hybrid system with an advanced energy recovery mechanism that actually generates electricity while the vessel is sailing.

“Project Fly is a lifestyle statement that will deliver unforgettable experiences and won’t look out of place in the Norwegian Fiords or moored off the Italian Riviera,” the firm said in a statement.

Meet you on the Rivieria?

Check out more renders of the vessel below: