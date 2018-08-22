// RR One

This New 280-foot Icon Superyacht Can Be Yours

The 280-foot Tim Heywood design, yet to be claimed an owner, grew 28 feet during the design process.

Icon 280 Tim Heywood

Related Articles

Icon Yachts has revealed its latest project, a 280-foot superyacht now under build at its yard in Harlingen, Netherlands. The project, which Icon had kept secret until now, was designed by Tim Heywood. The UK designer has many pedigreed yachts to his credit, including the 483-foot Topaz, 436-foot Al Mirqab, and 377-foot Pelorus, as well as 50 other well-known custom superyachts.

The Icon 280 has yet to be claimed by an owner, so the yard will be able to customize the interior as well as deliver within 24 months of the contract’s signing. The boat has accommodations for 19 guests, or 12 when operating under commercial rules, including a palatial 1,400-square-foot master suite. Located on an upper deck, the master has sea balconies and large floor-to-ceiling windows for a 270-degree view of the water.

Icon 280 Tim Heywood

The Icon 280 has a helipad.  Photo: Icon Yachts

The new Icon also includes a large beach club at the stern with a hammam and sauna, along with a choice of tenders and water toys. On the sundeck is an eight-person Jacuzzi, along with an alfresco dining area. On the aft deck is the infinity pool. The stair-step design of the superstructure creates large open spaces on each deck’s stern.

Icon 280 Tim Heywood

A larger infinity pool was an addition to the original design.  Photo: Icon Yachts

Heywood said the concept actually grew by 27 feet as it was developed during the design phase. “The construction of a yacht like this is an incredible team effort,” Heywood said. “The more developed design now boasts the touch-and-go helideck and larger infinity pool. The yacht also benefits from the naval architecture of Van Oossanen as well as the engineering input of the Icon yard.”

Icon 280 Tim Heywood

Spa.  Photo: Icon Yachts

The builders released just one image of the interior, a mosaic, tile-covered spa with a clear glass ceiling beneath the pool. If that represents the quality of interior that the new owner chooses, this Icon promises to be a very special yacht.

More Marine

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

SUMMER SAVINGS!

Save up to 64% Plus FREE digital access!

Order today - The perfect Summer read!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad