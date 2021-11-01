This Old Offshore Rescue Ship Is Being Transformed Into a 230-Foot Luxe Expedition Yacht

What’s old is going to be new again at Icon Yachts. The Dutch outfit, known for its impressive refits and conversions, has just set about turning a humble old offshore rescue ship into a formidable global explorer yacht.

Project Master was first floated at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September, but is now in full swing after the supply vessel arrived at Icon’s Harlingen yard in the Netherlands last weekend.

The tug in question first went by the name of Havila Tigris and was delivered by Norway’s Kleven Verft in 2001, before it was sold in 2007 and renamed Ocean Ness. It was most recently part of the Atlantic Offshore Rescue fleet in Aberdeen, Scotland, but will reportedly be one of “the world’s most capable explorer yachts” once Icon is finished with it.

To help with the transformation, the yard enlisted renowned world-famous designer and naval architect Espen Øino. Although 95 percent of the original platform and superstructure will remain, Ocean Ness will gain an additional 13 feet to bring the total length to an imposing 230 feet.

She’ll gain a few more creature comforts, too. Designed for a discerning superyacht owner seeking a family-orientated vessel for long-range trips, Master offers accommodation for 12 guests across two VIP cabins, three twin cabins and one epic owner’s suite that spans just shy of 1,500 square feet. She will also offer cabins for up to 19 crew. Elsewhere, there is a sizable main saloon with floor-to-ceiling windows, along with a Jacuzzi, spa, sauna and a gym.

Like any good explorer, Master will come equipped with a full arsenal of toys, submarines and tenders that can be deployed and recovered by the vessel’s two 38-foot cranes. She will also sport a 452-square-foot expedition area and a helicopter deck that can be used for entertaining when not otherwise occupied by a chopper.

Naturally, the vessel has true go-anywhere capabilities. She will reportedly have a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles. She will also be fitted with hybrid thrusters for whisper-quiet cruising at 7 knots. Eventually, the vessel could support full hybrid (diesel-electric) propulsion.

Icon says Master will be ready to master the high seas in 2023.

Check out more photos below: