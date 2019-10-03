This New 213-Foot Megayacht Will Come With a Glass-Bottom Pool That Overlooks an Aquarium

It can be difficult to make a splash at the Monaco Yacht Show with so many vessels jostling for attention, but Italian shipyard Baglietto just made some serious waves with a new megayacht concept unveiled on Tuesday.

At the top end of the Baglietto range, the 213-foot (65-meter) V-Line was dreamt up by design maven Francesco Paszkowski and represents an alluring dichotomy between the past and present: The retro roll bar was inspired by an ‘80s predecessor—the groundbreaking Baglietto classic Adler—but the vertical bow, innovative stern and all-glass bottom is all decidedly modern. Similarly, the exterior showcases clean, minimalist lines and a pleasing juxtaposition of shining glass and textured wood.

Inside, the cruiser takes the same approach as many other luxury yachts—that is, generating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces while treating seafarers to swathes of natural light and water. The glass skylights of the flybridge and the expansive windows promise to let in plenty of rays and afford epic sea views. Meanwhile, the sprawling pool on the sun deck has a transparent floor that overlooks an aquarium on the main deck, which is, unequivocally, the best feature of the boat.

With four guest cabins on the lower deck plus a VIP cabin and owner’s suite on the main deck, there’s ample space aboard for 12 guests. The crew also has a dedicated area in the bow of the lower deck. All the requisite luxe amenities are included: a private gym with sauna, a high-end galley, a garage that can accommodate a 32-foot tender, a bar, a cinema, a beach club and, of course, a helipad.

The V-Line design first surfaced a year ago, fittingly at the Monaco Yacht Show, and while it’s been somewhat fleshed out, Baglietto is still building on the concept.

“This is a project in which we are putting a lot of effort and focus on both the style and cutting-edge technological solutions,” said Michele Gavino, CEO of Baglietto. Those “solutions” may even include a hybrid version of the yacht in the future. We’ll keep you posted.

Check out more drool-worthy renders of the V-Line below: