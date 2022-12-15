This Rule-Breaking 50-Foot Yacht Is What Would Happen if Salvador Dalí Designed a Boat

Let’s just say the D50 is a boat Spanish artist Salvador Dalí would’ve have approved of—one that breaks all the usual rules and creates a fresh design. The new flagship of disrupter Spanish builder De Antonio Yachts is a sleek 50-footer that starts out looking unconventional but then really takes a turn towards the bizarre. On the bow is a large soaking pool for two.

At the other end, another twist. The D50 looks like it should have a pair of diesel-powered stern drives, but instead there are a quartet of Mercury Verado outboards hidden beneath the rear sunpad.

And while this large center console has the look of a big dayboat—with its primary focus on the open top deck—below is very large cabin with multiple staterooms and accommodations for six. Perhaps the coolest rule-breaker is the spacious, air-conditioned salon beneath the cockpit. There is seating on three sides for movie nights, or aperitifs out of the sun. But after hours, the center ottoman slides back and transforms into a double bed to turn the social area into a comfortable ensuite guest cabin.

Whoever heard of a pool on the bow of a 50-foot boat? But the space is perfect for waterborne lounging. Courtesy DeAntonio Yachts

But the 50 is no surprise. Barcelona-based De Antonio Yachts has been breaking the rules since it was founded back in 2010 by Marc De Antonio and Stanislas Chmielewski. From the company’s first design, a playful 23-foot open runabout, it now turns out a lineup that includes 28-, 36-, 42-, and 46-foot models. Enter the D50 Open, along with the extended hardtop D50 Coupe, and these different takes on the flagship give the mid-range yacht class a totally fresh perspective.

On the water, the D50 Open continues its quirky style. Towering, near-vertical hull sides; upright, plumb bow; chopped-off stern. But the combination works.

The glass-sided bow pool is probably its quirkiest feature. When the boat is on the move, owners can throw in cushions to create a sun-lounging space. But as soon as the anchor drops, it gets filled with saltwater as a soaking pool, and with the optional heater, functions as a hot tub. Or the kids will love it as splash pool, too. The point is that De Antonio imagined the space in a new, highly creative way.

The stern shows how the designers used every bit of available space for social activities. Courtesy DeAntonio Yachts

As one would expect from a boat from Spain, the social areas are important and plentiful. There’s a rear sunpad for four. There’s a U-shaped sofa, with its expandable table and clever, slide-out ottoman seats. That offers seating for up to 10. Nearby, the boat’s full-beam outdoor galley (fridge, sink, cooktop and storage) is shaded beneath the black hardtop, promising to serve exceptional al-fresco meals.

While there’s space for a small tender or Jet Ski on the hydraulically lowering rear swim platform, De Antonio prefers a clutter-free space. So they designed a space where the sunpad backrests tilt up and reveal one of the funkiest tender garages ever. The space itself is narrow and deep, allowing a lightweight RIB to be slotted in on its side. Since the tender was designed for an electric Torqeedo outboard, there’s also space here to stow one, and an electric socket for recharging.

Another rule breaker: The ottoman in the main salon converts into a bed, turning the area into a stateroom. Courtesy DeAntonio Yachts

At the push of a button, the oversized rear sunpad rises up to reveal the hidden engine bay. Standard power on the D50 Open are four Mercury Verado 300 V8s totaling 1,200 horsepower. There’s also the option of twin 600-hp Verado V12s. Both push the boat to a 52mph top speed.

Opting for the quad Verado 400 set-up delivers the strongest top end. The design team created a twin-stepped hull to channel air under the boat for added lift while softening the ride. Top speed is an impressive 58mph for a boat like this.

The Mercury outboards are hidden beneath the large swim pad on the transom. Courtesy DeAntonio Yachts

Arguably the biggest surprise and delight on the D50 Open are the below-decks accommodations. De Antonio sets itself apart by offering customizable layouts, with two or three cabins, one or two heads, and even a crew cabin. In the bow is the master with a walkaround double bed, hull windows to let in light, and an en-suite head. And for my holiday wish list, the modular cabin mentioned above, with its big, central ottoman that converts into a bed, is a must.

Pricing for the D50 Open starts at $985,000, with U.S. sales handled by Nautical Ventures in Fort Lauderdale—which just received its first D50 in time for the holidays.