Tiara’s New Flagship Is a Spunky, Go-the-Distance 60-Footer. Here’s What It’s Like on the Water.

Tiara Yachts’ brand-new flagship, the $3.7 million EX 60, is scheduled to make its global debut at next February’s Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. But Robb Report had a chance to run it last week in Stuart, Florida, after the boat’s nearly 2,000-mile run south from the Tiara factory in Holland, Michigan.

“For a brand-new boat, and a show boat as well, it’s covered a lot of miles. And this was no pleasure cruise. It was mostly full throttle all the way,” Tiara’s Matt Savelle, who captains the yacht, told Robb Report before our full-throttle test drive on the St. Lucie River.

In Tiara’s 60-year history, this is its biggest, most luxurious and most expensive offering to date. The first in its new EX range, it sits above the popular C49 inboard coupe and 48LS outboard models.

The profile is classic Tiara but with generous outdoor and indoor spaces. Courtesy Tiara Yachts

Penned by Tiara’s design director Andrew Bartlett, the lines of the EX 60 closely follow those of the smaller Coupe models. That means a graceful, unbroken shearline from transom to bow, a curvy, raked-back windshield, swoopy hardtop, and lots of windows.

On first impressions of the EX, moored stern-to at the Stuart dock, it was clear the focus was on classic style and elegance, rather than breaking any design rules. Tiara leaves the bold, plumb bows and vertical windshields to the Europeans.

The real focus here, however, is on outdoor space, and here the EX 60 excels. The oversize, two-level aft cockpit features a lower section with opposite facing sofas and dining table. Power-lowering side terraces increase the beam from 16’11” to 20’6”—and make terrific dive platforms.

The salon is open and accessible to the aft deck. Courtesy Tiara Yachts

Step down to the hydraulic swim platform, and the entire section can lower into the water to launch a large tender—an optional 345 Williams jet RIB on our test boat—or double as a spacious beach club.

Step-up to the salon-level cockpit and the surprise-and-delight feature is the height-adjustable breakfast bar—perfect for gazing out over the stern with a coffee or sunset cocktail.

Much of the appeal here is the indoor/outdoor flow. The full width of the salon is made up of a three-part glass folding door and a power-operated window by the galley. This opens up the entire room to the back deck.

The master suite’s headboard shows off Tiara’s prowess for woodworking. Courtesy Tiara Yachts

The EX features a well-equipped galley on the starboard side with a U-shaped dinette opposite. Power back the large sunroof in the hardtop, for al fresco dining.

Also impressive is the yacht’s helm station. With twin seats on either side, it’s a great place to watch the action, courtesy of terrific all-round visibility and impressively tall windows. The power-sliding pilothouse door is just a terrific feature.

Below decks are three cabins and two heads, with a spacious amidships master suite, a forward VIP and a twin-berth guest cabin. All the interior decorations are the work of Seattle-based designer Mary Flores.

The seamless integration between the interior and exterior. The EX 60 also has foldout sides at the stern that increase the beam to 20’6″. Courtesy Tiara Yachts

Power-wise, the EX 60 is offered with either twin 1200, or 1350 Volvo Penta D13 turbo diesels with shafts driving IPS pods. Most owners are expected to opt for the bigger engines like those fitted to our test EX.

Out in the St. Lucie River it was easy to see why. Push forward on the throttles and the 55,000-pound Tiara leaps from idle to 30mph in just 17 seconds. Flat out we hit an impressive top speed of 46mph with the big Volvos spinning at just 2,454 rpm.

Throttle back to Matt’s preferred 29-mph cruise speed and the engines were burning just 52 gallons per hour, delivering a range of around 350 miles.

The stern’s outside galley supplements the 60’s alfresco living. Courtesy Tiara Yachts

What impressed us the most was the hushed refinement of the EX at speed. Tiara puts a great deal of effort in keeping things quiet, and even at that 46-mph top speed, the noise level in the salon was just 72 decibels. That was just three decibels more than at 23 mph.

Throw the big Tiara into a series of figure-of-eight turns, and the optional Seakeeper 9 gyro stabilizer and Volvo Interceptor trim flaps kept the boat surprisingly level, taming any pitch and heel. Even the big wake from a passing sportfisherman did little to upset the EX’s poise and balance.

Despite the fact that the boat has yet to be officially unveiled, hulls 2, 3 and 4 have already been sold. After the Ex 60’s long-distance delivery, they can be sure the boat can go the extra mile.