This New Explorer Yacht Concept Is Rugged Enough for Antarctica and Stylish Enough for Monaco

It’s rare for water toys to be the standout feature of an explorer yacht, but that might just be the case with Tillberg Design of Sweden’s new concept.

The Scandinavian studio has unveiled a 197-footer penned in partnership with Laurent Giles Naval Architects that is brimming with an array of gear for thrillseekers, including beach buggies, snowmobiles, amphibious vehicles, subs and, of course, a few tenders.

The vessel goes by the name of Mimer and is no slouch, either; fitting, since its moniker is taken from Norse mythology and is synonymous with knowledge and wisdom. The yacht is designed to impart the “ultimate expedition experience” and can be configured in two different ways depending on what a seafarer desires. The “World Traveler” will give you a bigger beach club on the main deck while the “Adventure Explorer” provides additional storage space for, you guessed it, more toys.

Inside, meanwhile, the living quarters are quintessentially Scandi-chic with a muted color palette and minimalist furnishings. Floor-to-ceiling windows serve to let in plenty of natural light while a thoughtful layout creates a sense of flow. Mimer can sleep 12 guests across six generous cabins. A clear outlier is the main deck owner’s suite, which comes complete with its own private Jacuzzi. Elsewhere, guests will find a high-tech gym and sauna.

“We challenged ourselves to design an explorer yacht that would meet the most demanding requirements in Antarctica as well as looking beautiful in the port of Miami or Monaco,” Daniel Nerhagen, Tillberg Design of Sweden partner and yacht director, said in a statement. “Function combined with beauty.”

Like any good go-anywhere explorer, Mimer also has a focus on sustainability. It will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system for added efficiency and less pollution. It will also feature eco-friendly materials throughout that are sourced from local suppliers where possible.

The studio revealed another hybrid explorer yacht known as Scintilla just one week ago. At 393 feet, Scintilla is a little longer than Mimer, but both vessels will allow adventurers to sail to the farthest reaches with far fewer emissions than traditional vessels.

As to be expected, the global voyagers will set you back a hefty chunk of change. Mimer has been listed for sale with IYC with an asking price of $75 million (€65 million), while Scintilla is currently listed as price on application. Hey, nobody said eco-conscious—and all those toys—come cheap.