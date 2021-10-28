This New 393-Foot Hybrid Explorer Yacht Blends Emissions-Free Cruising With Luxury Living

Call a vessel a “modern world voyager” and it best pack the power and prowess to back that moniker up. At first blush, Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest concept delivers on both fronts.

The explorer yacht, which goes by the name of Scintilla, was conceived for global adventures, with luxury and sustainability serving as twin design pillars. As such, the studio says the hybrid 393-footer offers the “ultimate world cruising experience” sans emissions.

Characterized by a sleek profile and dynamic lines, the five-decker sports a white hull and superstructure with bright blue accents. The interior, meanwhile, appears to be the epitome of Scandinavian chic: minimalist in style, rich in amenities. According to the studio, locally sourced eco-conscious materials will be used throughout.

Designed for indoor/outdoor living, Scintilla comprises five lounges, three separate dining areas and plenty of outdoor deck space for entertaining. She can sleep up to 36 guests across 18 spacious suites, along with 44 crew. Scintilla’s real mic drop moment, though, has to be the multi-level owner’s suite that opens onto a private deck featuring a Jacuzzi and infinity pool.

Naturally, the explorer comes complete with a full arsenal of water toys that have been hand-picked to minimize emissions. This includes a seaplane, submarine, foldable catamaran, expedition RIBs, amphibious and land vehicles, jet skis, quads and a helicopter.

As for propulsion, the naval architects at Laurent Giles, who spearheaded the vessel’s technical development, opted for hybrid engines, as well as a combination battery and alternative fuel system that will together reduce the yacht’s environmental footprint.

The best part? Scintilla is up for grabs through Dreamliner Yachting and IYC USA. IYC’s Scott Jones told Robb Report that the firm is currently in negotiations with two yards and cannot give a ballpark figure, but the vessel is currently listed as price on application.

“With this concept, we have anticipated the demands of future yacht owners, who will appreciate having a means to explore the world’s oceans responsibly within luxurious accommodations,” Daniel Nerhagen, TDoS partner and yacht director, said in a statement.

World voyager, indeed.

Check out more photos below: