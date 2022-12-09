Boat of the Week: This Insane 286-Foot Superyacht Has Its Own German Microbrewery Onboard

Considered to be the ultimate luxury, it seems only right that time should be the starting point for a new superyacht concept. With a certified helipad, submarine platform, two underwater observation lounges and a fleet of tenders, “Time” outlines the blueprint for an explorer yacht that just may help owners and guests get off the clock while at sea.

The concept by Studio Valentin Design, in partnership with Abeking & Rasmussen, might be better named “Down Time.” The 282-foot, seven-decked concept optimizes the available interior volume while packing in as many pleasure-inducing features as possible, including a sports club with a pool table and a certified German micro-brewery as well as a garage that can hold three tenders, a submarine and water toys. The lower deck has a wellness area, a gym and a dive store. The boat is designed to push quality of life to the extreme.

“Our aim was to create an extraordinary explorer yacht on which guests can make the most of every minute,” Valentin Weigand of Valentin Design told Robb Report during the concept’s unveiling at the Monaco Yacht Show.

So many activities, so little time. The concept maximizes the opportunities for on-board living. Courtesy Studio Valentin Design

Intended for both warm and cold climates, Time not only offers underwater exploration, but also has the means to enjoy heli-skiing with an entire room dedicated to the activity, while features range from an indoor pool in the lower deck beach club to a cozy office in the owner’s suite to let owners and guests work, rest and play on their own terms.

It’s an owner’s perspective that Abeking’s sales director Till von Krause fully understands. He commutes to work at the German shipyard each morning aboard his traditional motor boat, cruising down the River Lesum before joining the larger River Weser where Abeking’s facilities are located.

“Time is a concept that allows owners to discover new worlds without forgetting old values,” von Krause says. “It’s about thinking around established solutions without fear of entering new waters.”

Even the staterooms were designed around promoting rest and wellness. Courtesy Studio Valentin Design

Abeking undertook Time’s naval architecture in-house, and the exterior design by Valentin Design’s Romain Acquaviva, complements the hull as well as the layout and interior. The 3,400-gross-ton yacht is intended to be a hybrid, equipped with diesel electric propulsion and a POD-drive/rudder propeller that should deliver a cruise speed of 14 knots and an estimated range of 5,000 nautical miles.

“Time was designed using a holistic approach, whereby the technical aspects were conceived alongside interior spaces to maximize usable volume and provide cost-efficient solutions,” Acquaviva told Robb Report. “Exploration widens the spectrum of opportunities aboard a yacht, but we set out to create a balanced compromise.”

The goal was to meld engineering elements with design features that created practical benefits for life on board. The inclusion of multiple side terraces to enlarge the yacht’s usable footprint, both in the beach club and the main salon, is one area. The certified heli-platform that transforms into an open-air entertaining space is another.

Al fresco dining. Courtesy Studio Valentin Design

Triple-height, blacked-out windows and wraparound balconies break up the exterior flow of lines. On the inside, large glass panels create an observation lounge aft, allowing for full-height windows that frame views from all angles. An open-air cinema on the upper deck hints to family movie nights, while the crow’s nest offers the best seat on board.

The extra-wide duplex owner’s suite is a blend of soft curves and straight lines. There are two ensuites, one with a marble and wood bathtub, the other with a walk-in shower. Wool and silk carpets, tilting glass shutters and direct access to a private infinity jacuzzi bring “craftsmanship, comfort and freedom.”

“The owner’s suite is designed to bring openness and air circulation for high-quality rest,” says Weigand. The yacht also has two VIPs and four doubles, sleeping 12 guests in total.

A cozy evening pad. Courtesy Studio Valentin Design

With Time, the focus is on creating a floating refuge that gives owners the freedom to enjoy time on a seaworthy yacht.

“It was important for us to not only consider design, but to also add value, because a yacht is something to enjoy your family and friends, a place to forget about your worries and be free,” says Weigand. “That is always our intention.”

