This New 295-Foot Superyacht Concept Features a Two-Level Beach Club With a Giant Infinity Pool

When it comes to superyachts, not all beach clubs are created equal. For proof of this, look no further than Tommaso Spadolini’s latest concept.

The sporty 295-footer, which was designed for an exacting client, features an epic two-deck beach club that spans nearly 4,000 square feet. “Fast lines” were also a key part of the brief, according to the Italian designer. As such, the vessel pairs a powerful sheer line with flowing curves that peak amidships before trailing down toward the stern.

Spread across the main and lower deck, the beach club is equipped with a sizable, 1,600-square-foot lounge, two fold-out balconies and a beautiful glass-backed infinity pool that hangs over the bathing platform. The club also sports a gym, a bar, a sauna, a massage room and a relaxation area to ensure seafarers stay fit, happy and healthy.

The yacht spans 295 feet.

The client requested the vessel seamlessly connect guests with the sea. To that end, floor-to-ceiling glass has been incorporated throughout to help bring the outside world in. He also asked that the yacht provide a sense of privacy. In response, Spadolini created a dedicated owner’s deck that can be fully separated from the living quarters. The owner’s stateroom comes with a gigantic bed offering 270-degree views, dual en suites with matching tubs and a pair of walk-in wardrobes. In addition, the owner has their own intimate lounge with a wine cellar and a smoking room, plus an outdoor deck with an alfresco lounge and a pool.

The 295-footer can hit 20 knots at full tilt.

“Discretion and privacy were a big part of the brief,” Spadolini said in a statement. “We have developed enclosed structures for the stairs and separate crew access so that the owner can be completely cocooned on demand.”

Below the owner’s deck, there are four large guest cabins and two well-appointed VIPs. Elsewhere on the main deck, there is a huge garage forward for tenders and toys, as well as a helipad on the foredeck for your chopper. Other highlights include a nine-seat cinema and a sprawling sundeck with a pool.

The vessel features a helipad on the foredeck.

Spadolini reportedly spent “many hundreds of hours” refining the design and says it is now ready to move to the next engineering stage.

“Though we are currently studying some larger designs for potential clients, this is the biggest yacht we have brought to such a stage of detail,” the Tuscan designer adds. “It is very dear to me, like a member of the family.”