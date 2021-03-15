This Lighting-Fast Aluminum Yacht Concept Moves at Twice the Speed of Most 100-Footers

Italian designer Tommaso Spadolini penned his newest superyacht for an entrepreneur with a need for speed—and you can bet the 108-footer will deliver.

Crafted from lightweight aluminum, the custom vessel is expected to soar to a top speed of 26 knots when it hits the high seas. That’s almost double what most superyachts of this size can achieve and thus puts the design at the top of her class.

The impressive velocity comes courtesy of a propulsion package featuring four Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines that can produce a total of 3,000 hp. When not running at full tilt, the vessel can cruise at a more leisurely 10 knots and can cover some 3,500 nautical miles.

Speed isn’t the superyacht’s only drawcard, either. The discerning new owner had a number of exacting specifications that resulted in some truly singular design features.

“The owner had imposed a number of non-negotiable constraints on me, including the dimensions, linked to a very precise choice that also takes into account the current berth,” the Tuscan designer said in a statement.

The vessel was made to particular proportions to allow it to fit comfortably into a mooring berth measuring 108 by 26 feet and features naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini. It’s characterized by swathes of glass that run across all three decks, along with clean lines and a classic profile.

The owner also requested a full-beam main saloon which resulted in the expansive living quarters and dining room being relegated to another deck. According to Spadolini, this keeps “the two different moments onboard separate.” Folding doors were also utilized to encourage flow between the exterior and interior spaces, especially on the upper deck.

The vessel features two VIP suites and two guest cabins located on the lower deck. The owner’s cabin, meanwhile, is situated forward on the main deck and features a rather unusual layout requested by the owner. The double bed is positioned at the center, with the ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and study to the aft separated by a sliding door. This allows for undisrupted slumber.

The sizable crew quarters, meanwhile, are situated on the lower deck and include a captain’s cabin and two double cabins for a crew of five.

“We wanted to dedicate a generously sized area to the crew because it is the owner’s conviction—a conviction easily shared—that a yacht with a contented crew is a yacht with a contented owner and guests,” Spadolini said.

The exterior offers ample deck space with sun lounges and al fresco dining spots. There’s a tender garage forward that’s large enough to hold a 16-foot Williams Jet tender, plus additional room in the bow to accommodate an aquabike or second tender.

Now that the design phase is complete, the shipyard for the build must be decided before we can finally see the speedy superyacht in action. Stay tuned.