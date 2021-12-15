Meet VisionE, a 186-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Retractable Solar Roof Over Its Sun Deck

It’s always nice when a superyacht packs a few surprises. Case in point: Too Design’s newest concept. The unassuming 186-footer is full of interesting features that only become apparent upon closer inspection.

The futuristic, eco-friendly vessel, which has been dubbed VisionE, was penned by the studio’s founder and veteran designer Marco Casali, with the goal of creating a more sustainable way of living and yachting.

“The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yaching evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our visionE,” Casali told Robb Report.

Most notably, VisionE is fitted with a retractable solar roof that opens up to reveal a sprawling 1,600-square-foot sun deck with a spa pool, alfresco dining area and lounge. Think of it as the marine equivalent of a Kinder Surprise Egg. Beyond the cool mechanics, the roof’s solar panels can harness up to 62 kW of energy from the sun, which is then stored in the large battery pack on board and used to power the yacht.

Speaking of power, Casali partnered with Francesco Rogantin of Names Studio on the superyacht’s propulsion and engineering. VisionE has been equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric system capable of pushing her to an estimated 14 knots, but could eventually run purely on clean, green electricity or even hydrogen. In order to further increase efficiency, VisionE sports a sleek aluminum hull and sharp bow specially designed to reduce drag.

In addition to the nifty hydraulic roof, VisionE’s seven staterooms each feature balconies that automatically fold down to give the 14 guests direct (and private) access to the ocean. The aft bulwarks can be extended, too, in order to create a massive deck by the water’s edge. At the center of this multi-purpose area is a section that can be opened up to create a saltwater swimming pool in the sea, or a garage for the tender. The section can also be covered to create a basketball court or outdoor cinema.

As for the 499 GT interior, it offers an open-plan layout geared toward entertaining, and can be customized to the owner’s taste. You’d better believe there will be a few surprises, though.

Check out more photos below: