11 Must-See Boats at the 2020 Miami Yacht Show

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day weekend than perusing incredible yachts under the South Florida sun? Scheduled for February 13 to 17, 2020, the annual Miami Yacht Show—now in its second year of revamp—and the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine, have joined forces for the second year in a row.

The Miami Yacht Show is now situated north of downtown near the Adrienne ArshtCenter for the Performing Arts, Art Wynwood and the Sea Isle Marina. For those strictly interested in superyachts, MYS’s VIP SuperYacht Miami is held at Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island, which can accommodate yachts up to 400 feet. Here is where you’ll find such biggies as the 279-foot Bold from Australia’s Silver Yachts; Lürssen’s 248-foot Bella Vita, Overmarine’s 163-foot Miss Moneypenny, Westport’s 164-foot Hospitality, Trinity Yachts’ 161-foot Hunter and 154-foot Usher by Delta Marine.

Miami Yacht Show’s 60-acre setup includes 500 or so in-water yachts plus a

67,000-square-foot space that houses more than 200 exhibitors, such as luxury-retail popups, bars, helicopters and luxury automobiles.

Head over to Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin for the Miami International Boat Show, where you will find hundreds of yacht and boat world debuts, as well as every possible new boating product under the hot Floridian sun. A VIP Experience ticket will provide you with unlimited access to the air-conditioned (!), private, luxury VIP lounge; complimentary food, drink and entertainment; an outdoor deck with crazy-good views of Miami and the show; a live art demo by Coastal Kristen; show admission and free Wi-Fi.

With roughly 2,000 boats and yachts on display, the two-show combo offers a joint admission ticket as well as shuttles between both events.

1. Silver Yachts Bold—279 Feet

The 85-meter explorer-yacht Bold (ex-Silver Loft) from Australia’s Silver Yachts—with naval architecture and exterior styling by superstar architect/designer Espen Øino—is the newest and most noteworthy yacht to be displayed this year. The most fuel-efficient hull form to date from Silver Yachts hits a top speed of 24 knots and boasts a whopping 5,000 nm range at 18 knots. Bold can sleep up to 18 guests in eight staterooms, taken care of by a crew of 24. Vain Interiors’ contemporary decor incorporates teak and oak paneling set off by metallic-painted detailing and oak and marble floors. A helipad sits on the main-deck aft.

2. Sea Ray SLX-R 400e Outboard—40 Feet

Tennessee-based Sea Ray will debut its new SLX-R 400e Outboard to the boat-show world in Miami this week, but not before it was unveiled at this year’s annual CES in January. Why would a boat debut at an electronics show? This new model features three Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines—and the all-new Fathom e-Power system. Developed by Sea Ray parent-company Brunswick, the Fathom system includes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with a power-management system for powering the boat’s accessory systems. Besides its up-to-date power system, the SLX-R 400e Outboard features some up-to-date design elements such as a special-edition Shadow metallic gel paint, upholstery with contrast stitching, red underwater lighting and red accent lighting throughout. The boat provides seating for 22 , tons of storage, a huge sunpad and a fold-down swim terrace. Accommodations for four are down below.

3. Azimut Yachts Verve 47—47 Feet

New from Italian builder Azimut Yachts is the Verve 47, a veritable pocket rocket Italian Weekender built for the American market. This open yacht sports four 450 hp outboard engines that launch it up to 50 knots. Designed inside and out by Francesco Struglia, the Verve 47 offers up topside comfort by way of seating, sunning and dining spaces, both full sun and shaded. Down below the yacht provides a sophisticated dining and galley area, two cabins and a single bathroom—all with windows for natural light—to accommodate four guests.

4. 48 Wallytender X—48 Feet

Watch for the latest from Italian brand Wally—the 48 Wallytender X, differentiated from Wally’s 48 Wallytender day cruiser by its four cranking 450 hp (each) outboard engines, which propel this open yacht to a top speed of more than 55 knots. The engines are divided along the stern into two per side, allowing space for the retractable hydraulic boarding passerelle/swim ladder for easy access on and off the boat. Joystick controls make for easy docking. Featuring on-deck sunning and lounging pads, as well as a dining table, a galley, bathroom and daybed can be found down below amid an elegant space with carbon-fiber decking and teak furniture and panels. Don’t forget the folding bulwarks that create the beach club the brand is known for. Exterior styling and interior design are both by Wally founder Luca Bassani.

5. Bertram 50 Express—52 Feet

Whether you choose an open or a convertible design, Bertram’s new 50 Express sportfisher was made for boaters of all kinds, hitting the water pretty much anywhere. Its 4-foot 2-inch draft makes sure of it. The 50 Express offers up a lower helm, a couple of staterooms and two bathrooms, as well as a 178-square-foot cockpit. A Seakeeper 9 stabilizer keeps the boat steady while you reel ’em in. Bertram Yachts dealer Denison Yachting will be displaying the boat.

6. Princess V55—55 Feet

The UK’s Princess Yachts will give its new V55 yacht a Stateside debut in Miami. As a member of the brand’s V Class range, the V55 features a sleek exterior profile and strategic use of space, just like its siblings. Designed for lovers of open boating, the cockpit features a large L-shaped seating area around a folding teak table, wet bar and electric barbecue. A drop-down sliding door and opening window connect inside with out. Sunpads aft of the cockpit and at the foredeck provide all kinds of sunning space. Down below are three cabins for six guests, plus an optional crew cabin. The V55 hits a top speed of 37 knots.

7. Sirena 58 Coupé—58 Feet

Sirena Yachts’ Sirena 58 Coupé makes its world debut in Miami. The Coupé version of the company’s successful 58 features a lower air draft for fitting under tight bridges, a unified interior space on the main deck, and a light and airy interior. Sirena created the 58 Coupé for US boaters who prefer express-style yachts. Legendary naval architect Germán Frers gave the yacht a plumb-bow design and a fast-displacement hull for a more-than-850-mile- range at 10 knots and a top speed of 26 knots.

8. Hylas H60 Sailing Yacht—60 Feet MIBS

Over at the Miami International Boat Show, a world debut of the H60 performance-cruiser sailing yacht by Hylas Yachts will reveal the builder’s latest vessel, with styling and construction design by Germán Frers and a light-filled interior by Milan-based Hot Lab. A plumb bow, broad transom, flush deck and two keel options provide the platform for both speed and on-deck living space—a performance cruiser. Belowdecks, large hull-side windows, a cabin trunk surrounded with windows, skylights and overhead hatches all make for a light-and-bright interior, all within either a three- or four-stateroom layout.

9. Hatteras GT65 Carolina—65 Feet

The Hatteras GT65 Carolina is the first GT to sport the brand’s new styling, which includes a sleek profile, while retaining the GT series’ resin-infusion construction to tackle rough offshore conditions. This yacht’s flybridge arrangement allows for a large cockpit, a mezzanine with optional integrated seatback air conditioning (!) and large stainless-steel built-in storage boxes. This is a true sportfisher, y’all. Belowdecks offers up four staterooms, including an en-suite master, a VIP and two bunk rooms for bringing all your fishing friends and crew.

Hatteras is particularly proud of the GT65 Carolina’s new hull and tunnel design, created using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis. The Hatteras engineering team optimized the hull form to ensure stellar performance, handling and seaworthiness.

10. Monte Carlo 70—69 Feet

Designed by Venice-based Nuvolari Lenard, Monte Carlo Yachts’ new MCY70 aims to be the perfect home away from home, as can be seen by its inviting interior. Reflective materials and lacquered woods create a bright ambience that is tempered by natural wood flooring and rich fabrics. Four lower-deck staterooms play home and host to eight guests. A carbon-fiber T-top provides 360-degree views up top, and an extended flybridge with lounge seating and tables are served by an on-deck galley.

The MCY 70 is part of the new MCY Collection, which ranges from 66 to 105 feet, and combines sophisticated Italian design with cutting-edge technological know-how.

11. Sunreef 80 Sailing Yacht—80 Feet



Cool-cat Polish catamaran builder Sunreef Yachts will debut a new Sunreef 80 multihull at the Miami International Boat Show. The Sunreef 80 is a versatile sailing yacht ideal for leisurely getaways, charter and global-cruising adventures.

This model features an open-plan layout, with the main-deck galley traveling one full side of the saloon. A couple of kitchen islands stow restaurant-quality gear, a wine cooler and a retractable TV. The contemporary decor uses beige tones and dark veneers with ambient lighting to create a welcoming space. Four cabins include a master suite with bathroom, sofa and dressing room.