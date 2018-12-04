Top 5 Most Luxurious Yachts for Exploring Southeast Asia

From the Maldives to Myanmar, a Southeast Asia luxury yacht charter is as diverse as it is beautiful. A melting pot of cultures, cuisines, architecture, and landscapes, melded by warm waters and paradise islands, Southeast Asia is nothing short of idyllic. Gaining access to some of the most remote corners of the world, often only reached by yacht, makes it an especially exciting and enchanting charter destination. In a location that offers a private retreat and world-class diving, we have selected the top five yachts on which to escape aboard and experience the charter of a lifetime.

Lady E (ex-Lady S)

Offered for charter by Burgess, Lady E—a 224.7-foot Amels superyacht delivered in 2006—offers pure indulgence throughout its five decks. Whether cruising the Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, or Myanmar this winter, enjoy a leisurely breakfast on the upper aft deck or take a gourmet dinner alfresco on the sundeck, sheltered by retractable glass screens. Indulge in the full-service spa with hammam, massage room, and onboard beauty therapist. Float blissfully in the Jacuzzi, or turn on the jets and swim against the current for a gentle workout before splashing with the kids in the 13-foot Henshaw sea pool. Featuring a dizzying array of water toys, including the less common hoverboard, trampoline, inflatable jungle gym, and motorized electric surfboard, Lady E also boasts a home cinema, one of the largest VIP suites available on any yacht, and a grand master suite with a double rainfall shower.

Winter rates start at $476,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

Lamima

Offering the charm of an Indonesian two-masted phinisi and sleeping up to 14 guests, Lamima, available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons, is a nautical masterpiece. Merging traditional Indonesian hospitality with modern superyacht opulence, the yacht’s 213.9 feet make it one of the world’s largest wooden sailing yachts. Delivered in 2012, a contemporary interior features beautiful Asian influences throughout artwork, furniture, and fittings. Indoor spaces are open and relaxing, and the yacht comfortably accommodates 14 guests in seven large staterooms, all of which are en suite. Dine alfresco on the fresh catch of the day in one of the many shaded relaxation areas before unwinding with a massage by the qualified onboard spa therapist. Learn how to dive under the guidance of two onboard PADI instructors, ideal for beginners or advance divers wishing to explore the phenomenal and biodiverse waters. Once refreshed, take a tour of the local landscape with your expert onboard tour guide, whose deep understanding of the landscape—as well as local customs, culture, and folklore—will give you a colorful insight into these fascinating lands.

Winter rates start at $109,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

Endless Summer

Delivered in 2017 and immaculately presented, the 164-foot Endless Summer is available to cruise some of the most remote areas of the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia this winter, chartering through Y.CO. Collaboratively built by Delta Marine and Christensen Yachts, this superyacht’s homely and inviting interior features oversized windows, neutral-toned soft furnishings, and exotic woods. Aside from its highly experienced captain and crew, key features include exceptional exterior deck space for outdoor dining and toasting in the sun, with a spa pool, bar, and outdoor cinema on the sundeck. A generous array of water toys, such as inflatables and gadgets, is also stored in the lazarette for easy access. Sleeping up to 12 guests in six well-appointed cabins, Endless Summer boasts a full-beam master suite, as well as a full-beam VIP suite for sumptuous days and nights on board.

Winter rates start at $250,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

Northern Sun

Originally built in 1976 in Japan as an ice-class marine research vessel by Narasaki shipyard, the 167-foot Northern Sun underwent a full refit in 2015 to ready it for fun and adventure in the world’s remotest oceans. Primarily based in Phuket and chartering through Burgess, the yacht is the ultimate exploration vessel and holds a charter license for Myanmar (Burma). Impressive leisure and entertainment systems make it the perfect charter yacht for hosting family and friends. The main deck is entirely dedicated to socializing, with a vast main saloon equipped with a games table and a piano. For those looking for relaxation, there is a further saloon with an open-air dining area overlooking the aft deck, while a central staircase leads down to the extended swim platform and fabulous assortment of water toys. The private sundeck offers a hot tub and panoramic views, while the warm Asian-inspired interior features sumptuous tropical woods and handwoven rugs. Six well-appointed staterooms, including a large master cabin, complete the package.

Winter rates start at $133,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

Kudanil

Originally launched in 1978 as a Safety Standby Vessel, and refit in 2018 purposefully for charter use, 164-foot Kudanil is an ocean-going expedition yacht offering high levels of luxury. Eight equal-size suites sleeping up to 16 guests each feature king-size beds, a private balcony, and independently controlled air-conditioning and TV entertainment systems. Equipped with three custom tenders and an array of water toys—including clear-bottom kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, surfboards, kite-surfing and wakeboarding equipment, various towable inflatables, snorkeling gear, and, for those who are certified, scuba-diving equipment—Kudanil is a true offshore yacht, able to explore the most remote areas of the beautiful Indonesian Archipelago with ease. Cruising various locations in Indonesia throughout the year, from Komodo National Park and the Spice Islands of Maluku to the magnificent Raja Ampat region, Kudanil follows the monsoon and sails from east to west to cruise on calm seas. Kudanil charters through Camper & Nicholsons.

Winter rates start at $84,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.