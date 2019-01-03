The Top Yachts from the Antigua Charter Yacht Meeting

Geared toward marine-industry professionals, the Antigua Charter Yacht Show was held in early December on the island of Antigua in the West Indies. Charter yachts and those interested in checking them out, took over Nelson’s Dockyard Marina in English Harbour, the Falmouth Harbour Marina, and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina. New to this latest edition, all registered charter yachts remain in the show and at the docks for five full viewing days, with a sail day on the fifth day, allowing charter-management companies can showcase their yacht with a cruise around the waters and islands of Antigua’s in a sort of yacht-charter teaser.

Festivities included a chefs’ competition (this year’s mission was a New Year’s Eve dinner party), a stewardess competition (a New Year’s Eve decorative table setting), and nightly events. The Antigua Charter Yacht Meeting is a nonprofit organization and distributes funds to various causes, including schools, scholarship funds, police stations, flood victims, and more.

Here are our selections for your next vacation at sea.

Oceanco Alfa Nero

Offered by Burgess, legendary megayacht Alfa Nero from the Oceanco shipyard held court in Falmouth Harbour Marina. Delivered in 2007, it received a makeover in 2013 and again in 2017, so it’s clearly being kept fresh and relevant. The 269-foot yacht features, most notably, a 23-by-11.5-foot swimming pool that drains and becomes a helipad or dance floor.

Guests will also appreciate the gym, spa with beauty salon and sauna, a piano, WiFi, and a variety of water toys and tenders. Alfa Nero accommodates 12 guests in six cabins, plus 27 crew. Winter rates for cruising the Caribbean start at $728,000 per week, excluding supplies, taxes, and tips.

Heesen Home

Yachtzoo brought the 163-foot Heesen-built hybrid motor yacht Home. Winner of Robb Report’s Innovative in 2017, the yacht. Six staterooms house 12 guests, plus nine crew members, amid beautiful minimalist decor.

A gym will keep guests fit, as will the many water-sports toys. Pricing for winter cruising in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Virgin Islands starts at $240,000 per week plus expenses and gratuities.

Codecasa Eternity

Fresh off a 2018 refit, the 213-foot Codecasa Eternity (ex Family Day) charters through Burgess and is this year’s chef competition winner. Eternity accommodates 12 guests in seven staterooms in a modern interior with tons of natural light. The yacht carries three tenders, a couple of WaveRunners, kayaks, dive gear, paddle boards, and more. Winter cruising rates for the Bahamas start at $392,000 per week, plus expenses and tips.

Benetti Andiamo

The 195-foot Andiamo (ex Lady Luck) from Benetti, and 2017’s chef competition winner, is represented by IYC. The 2009 launch received a major makeover in 2017 by Patrick Knowles Designs. Amenities include a large sundeck with air-conditioned gym and a beach deck with sauna.

Andiamo sleeps 12 guests in six staterooms, including a full-beam, main-deck master suite with a private observation lounge and study, a VIP queen stateroom on the bridge deck, and three queens and a twin on the lower deck. All decks are serviced by an elevator. Fifteen crew ensure a good charter.

Get closer to the water via the yacht’s 37-foot towed Intrepid tender, 19-foot Pascoe, WaveRunners, Seabobs, wakeboards, and more. Andiamo cruises the Bahamas and Caribbean during the winter. Weekly rates start at $395,000 plus expenses and gratuities.

Feadship Harle

Also performing well in the chef and tablescaping competitions is the 147-foot Feadship Harle, represented by Northrop & Johnson. Launched in 2007 and refit in 2017, Harle sleeps 12 guests in a master suite, two double staterooms, and two twin staterooms. Highlights include a massive swim platform/beach deck area that can be used as a jumping-off point, as well as a fitness and sunning area once all the toys are out of the garage. The yacht carries a couple of tenders as well as sailboats, Seabobs, paddle boards, and more. Prices start at $225,000 per week plus expenses and gratuities.

Crescent Unbridled

Placing third in the chef competition and winning the tablescaping content, the 116-foot Crescent Unbridled, represented by Worldwide Boat, is made for fun. The yacht carries a Boston Whaler tender, Jet Skis, a fly board, kiteboarding gear, dive and snorkel equipment, an inflatable hot dog, water skis, and much more. Unbridled has berths for eight guests in four staterooms, as well as space for five crew members.

Unbridled charters in the Caribbean and the Bahamas for $60,000 (low winter season), not including expenses or tips.

Custom Line Vista Blue

The 126-foot new-to-charter 2018 launch Vista Blue, from Ferretti’s Custom Line, attended the Antigua show with Fraser. Highlights of the yacht include floor-to-ceiling windows in the main saloon, which bring all that Caribbean sunshine in, an on-deck hot tub, and all kinds of water toys.

The yacht accommodates 12 guests in five staterooms. Vista Blue cruises the Caribbean in the winter, with rates starting at $140,000 per week, excluding expenses and tips.

Feadship Berilda

Northrop & Johnson displayed the 126-foot Feadship Berilda, a member of the Feadship Heritage Fleet. Built in 1978 and completely refit in 2016, Berilda provides a classic yachting flavor with all of the most up-to-date amenities. Second-place-winner of the recent chef competition and winner of the tablescaping contest, this crew knows a thing or two. Besides its award-winning chef and stewardess, Berilda offers up a gym, on-deck Jacuzzi with surrounding sun pads, and an outdoor cinema. Toys include snorkeling gear, kayaks, paddle boards, sailboats, and more. The traditional interior incorporates five staterooms for 10 guests, plus eight crew. The yacht’s weekly base rate of $80,000, plus expenses and tips, will get you a classic cruise in the Caribbean or Bahamas.

Amels Driftwood

Y.CO represented new-to-charter-yacht Driftwood, built by Amels in 2017. Highlights of the 180-foot yacht include enough toys for every adventure, as well as an on-deck Jacuzzi and cinema. Five staterooms accommodate 12 guests, with 13 crew members at the ready.

Driftwood cruises the Caribbean, and Central and South America during the winter. Weekly rates start at $275,000 plus expenses and gratuities.