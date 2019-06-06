Travel the World in This $14 Million Bentley-Furnished Explorer Yacht

Monaco-based superyacht builder Dynamiq reckons that with its just-announced Global 330, it has come up with the perfect formula for a go-anywhere expedition yacht.

Take size. At 108 feet, it’s just the right length for shimmying into those hard-to-reach bays and inlets where superyachts fear to tread. With a draft of 5 feet, 9 inches, it won’t crunch the coral in the Caribbean either.

And with twin MAN V8 diesel engines, the aluminum-hulled Global can punch through the swell at 16 knots, but throttle back to 10 and it’ll sip fuel at the rate of just 16 gallons an hour providing a range of more than 4,000 miles.

“We’ve been looking at the explorer market for quite a while and decided to come into the game with something completely different for our adventurous clients,” says Dynamiq CEO Sergei Dobroserdov. “Instead of slow, steel-hulled explorers with the typical commercial styling, we drew on our forward-thinking approach to create a fast and modern series of vessels.”

Once again, Dynamiq teamed up with innovative Dutch naval architect Van Oossanen to create the Global 330’s wide-beamed, fast displacement hull featuring its patented Hull Vane foil. This underwater wing, mounted at the stern behind the props, dampens roll, reduces drag and improves fuel efficiency.

The head-turning, decidedly un-explorer-yacht styling is the work of Dynamiq’s in-house studio Dobroserdov Design. It features a towering bow with a high deck, and huge saloon and master-suite windows carried well forward.

The extra-wide 28-foot beam provides impressive interior volumes, with five guest staterooms, including a cavernous main-deck master with not one, but two fold-out balconies.

For the interior design, Dynamiq called on Miami-based Italian designer Giuseppina Arena—she used to be the interior designer for Ferretti Group before setting up her own studio.

Arena’s design for the Global 330 uses furniture from the stunning Bentley Home collection featuring lots of diamond quilting, just like the materials used in Bentley’s line-up of luxury cars and SUVs.

In keeping with the Global 330’s expedition-yacht image, the garage is stocked with an array of adventure-seeking toys. Everything from an ROV (remote-operated vehicle) capable of operating down to 320 feet, to full diving gear, fishing gear and even a DJI drone to video the action.

Base price for Dynamiq’s first-ever explorer is €12.7 million, or roughly $14.3 million with a build time, at the company’s Massa yard in Tuscany, of two years. Dynamiq also has plans to offer the Global as a 30-meter/98-footer or a 40-meter/131-foot model.