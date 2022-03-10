Meet the ‘Triumph,’ the 215-Foot Superyacht Inspired by—and Named After—the Legendary Motorcycle

Benetti’s most recent launch, the 215-foot Triumph, was named after the owner’s motorcycle collection. In fact, he loves the brand so much that he installed his favorite Triumph on the top deck.

According to Benetti, Triumph’s owner plans to spend long periods of time on board the yacht with guests, so he tasked Cassetta Yacht Designers to incorporate large social spaces across the exterior. The boat has five enclosed decks, each with plenty of exterior terraces and verandahs, plus an open sundeck. Its lithe profile is proportional and doesn’t look boxy, given its volume.

The boat will have a range of 4,700 miles at 12 knots, and max speed of 16.5 knots, with a hull that Benetti describes as “highly efficient and silent.” Noise attenuation has become a major focus for yacht builders and Benetti’s use of “box-in-box” construction limits vibration and outside noise across the interior.

Standout spaces include the 1,400-square-foot master suite that has an adjoining study and outdoor terrace. The yacht also has a full-beam VIP suite on the main deck. There are a total of six staterooms for 12. The Sundeck has a lounge and Jacuzzi, while below is the bridge deck.

Besides the pilothouse, this level has a gym with a large glass door that turns it into an indoor-outdoor space. With 8 feet of headroom and the stunning views, it doesn’t have the cave-like feel of many gyms. The upper deck has a spacious dining area, with bar, lounge and one of the owner’s Triumphs on display. The lounge can be converted to a touch-and-go helipad.

The beach area at the transom measures about 750 square feet. The bottom deck also has two large tender garages as well as ten cabins for 15 crew that remain separate from the guest’s areas but also have good access to the main social areas and galley.

Green & Mingarelli Design did the interior design, incorporating exclusive materials like Lalique glass, Crema, Marfil, Statuary and Amani marbles and fur, along with more eco-friendly elements. There are also loom-woven silk and wool carpets, with designs inspired by desert sand dunes. The owner has also chosen his favorite works of art to hang on board, reminiscent of an art gallery.

