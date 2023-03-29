This New 246-Foot Megayacht Comes With a Beautiful Full-Beam Beach Club

David Foster Wallace’s novel Infinite Jest is both lengthy and epic. The same could be said of the 246-footer just launched by Turquoise Yachts.

The new megayacht, fittingly christened Infinite Jest, left the Turkish yard on Monday to embark on sea trials ahead of her delivery later this year. With an exterior by Italy’s Vallicelli Design, the vessel is the epitome of big and beautiful. The steel hull and aluminum superstructure are replete with simple, sleek lines that come together to create a powerful, dynamic silhouette.

The vessel artfully balances soft and rigid elements, too. The sheer line, for instance, starts off straight at the bow and then becomes a curved concave line at the center that swoops down toward the aft. The front canopies and bulwarks also cut interesting geometric shapes.

“Infinite Jest” left the Turkish yard on Monday. Turquoise Yachts

Despite being nearly 250 feet long and 47 feet wide, Infinite Jest still looks quite sporty. The low angle of the transom slope and the very long forward overhang together make the yacht appear long and slender. Of course, she also offers an abundance of deck space.

The vessel will now undergo sea trials. Turquoise Yachts

With a generous volume of approximately 1,680 GT, the yacht has plenty of room for entertaining indoors and out. The interior design was spearheaded by Sinot—it’s actually the first time Turquoise has worked with the Dutch firm. There are no images of the living quarters to share, but the team says the interior is “a dynamic experience of its own.” The layout includes one owner’s suite with a private deck and office, five guest cabins, and one VIP. There are also 10 double cabins for the crew and one captain’s cabin.

“Infinite Jest” will be delivered later this year. Turquoise Yachts

Another highlight is the oversized full-beam beach club. The sprawling space opens aft to the swim platform and has shell doors on either side that double as overwater terraces. The tender garage also sports a massive shell door that protects the tenders and toys within.

The yacht’s name is proudly displayed on the superstructure. Turquoise Yachts

Infinite Jest packs a punch in the power department, as well. The yacht is equipped with twin Caterpillar engines good for just over 2,600 hp each that enable a top speed of approximately 17 knots.

The yacht is on schedule for delivery in the second quarter of 2023. Turquoise also has six other vessels currently under construction. Sounds like Infinite Jest is getting a sequel.