// RR One

Turquoise’s Flagship Superyacht Go Delivered

The largest yacht to be completed by Turquoise shipyard, the 253-foot Go will make its world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

Turquoise Yachts Go Turkey Superyacht H2 Design

Related Articles

Completed earlier this month, the 253-foot superyacht Go has been delivered to the owner by Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts. The largest yacht to be built by the team, it was designed by London-based H2 Design with sleek lines and a show-stopping turquoise hull.

Building on Turquoise’s 236-foot Vicky, Go also features an added owner’s deck with a forward-facing suite that has uninterrupted views over the bow and access to a private outside deck area with spa pool. Other upgrades include a generous sundeck with 16-foot pool and a stunning 1,744-square-foot beach club aft with direct access to the sea. The central tender garage can accommodate two luxury tenders: a limo tender of 32 feet and multipurpose tender of 26 feet. While there is a family resemblance to Vicky, design additions have been made to create a sleeker profile and a stretched arch that runs all the way around the aft of the vessel.

Turquoise Yachts Go

Turquoise Yachts Go.  Photo: Courtesy Turquoise Yachts

Once inside, there is accommodation for up to 18 guests in nine luxury cabins. These include an owner’s suite with private deck and Jacuzzi, two VIP suites, and six guest cabins. Added extras for complete relaxation include a treatment room, gym, and steam room. The guest to crew ratio is more than 1:1 with 20 crew waiting to welcome you aboard, while the grand lobby features an elegant staircase and a full-size elevator servicing each deck of the yacht.

After departing the shipyard on its maiden voyage earlier this month, the yacht will be cruising the Mediterranean over the summer before making its world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

With a maximum speed of 17 knots, AtRest stabilizers, and helideck on board, the yacht is ready to go.

 

More Marine

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%. Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad