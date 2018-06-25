Turquoise’s Flagship Superyacht Go Delivered

Completed earlier this month, the 253-foot superyacht Go has been delivered to the owner by Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts. The largest yacht to be built by the team, it was designed by London-based H2 Design with sleek lines and a show-stopping turquoise hull.

Building on Turquoise’s 236-foot Vicky, Go also features an added owner’s deck with a forward-facing suite that has uninterrupted views over the bow and access to a private outside deck area with spa pool. Other upgrades include a generous sundeck with 16-foot pool and a stunning 1,744-square-foot beach club aft with direct access to the sea. The central tender garage can accommodate two luxury tenders: a limo tender of 32 feet and multipurpose tender of 26 feet. While there is a family resemblance to Vicky, design additions have been made to create a sleeker profile and a stretched arch that runs all the way around the aft of the vessel.

Once inside, there is accommodation for up to 18 guests in nine luxury cabins. These include an owner’s suite with private deck and Jacuzzi, two VIP suites, and six guest cabins. Added extras for complete relaxation include a treatment room, gym, and steam room. The guest to crew ratio is more than 1:1 with 20 crew waiting to welcome you aboard, while the grand lobby features an elegant staircase and a full-size elevator servicing each deck of the yacht.

After departing the shipyard on its maiden voyage earlier this month, the yacht will be cruising the Mediterranean over the summer before making its world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

With a maximum speed of 17 knots, AtRest stabilizers, and helideck on board, the yacht is ready to go.