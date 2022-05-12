This 115-Foot Party Submarine Was Designed to Take Weddings, Concerts and Game Nights Underwater

U-Boat Worx has named its newest fleet member the Under Water Entertainment Platform, or UWEP for short, but, well, we prefer party sub.

The first of its class, the singular sub spans 115 feet from tip to tail and can dive some 650 feet below the waterline. The Dutch outfit, which specializes in both private and commercial submersibles, says the vessel has been designed to host the most “prestigious and memorable events on the planet.” To that end, it can be outfitted with an array of amenities to facilitate all manner of deep-sea soirées.

The interior spans more than 1,600 square feet and can accommodate 120 guests, along with crew. The multi-purpose space can be configured by the owner (or operator) to include a restaurant with 64 seats, a subsea gym or an underwater casino, for instance. Of course, luxury washrooms and a large galley come standard.

The party sub could also be used as a venue for weddings, exhibitions, presentations, performances and the like. Think of it as a mini cruise ship that can take you and your posse below the waves. Oh, and the air-conditioned cabin is fully pressurized, so there’ll be no need for decompression after your trip beneath the waves.

To top it off, the UWEP is fitted with 14 large windows that give seafarers a prime view of the deep ocean and the teeming marine life. It’s also equipped with a series of exterior lights that illuminate the surroundings and add a bit of extra pizzaz to night-time dives.

The party never has to end, either. The fully autonomous UWEP is battery-powered and can run non-stop for 24 hours. Between trips, the sub can be recharged and restocked in a port or floating dock.

“The UWEP will shake up both the submarine and hospitality industry and lead the way in bespoke underwater events,” U-Boat Worx’s founder and CEO Bert Houtman said in a statement. “We will not only present a stellar experience for the most discerning clientele, but also a business opportunity that will benefit entrepreneurs and contribute to our understanding of the oceans.”

The best part is that U-Boat Worx is already assessing partners and suitable locations. Get ready to party.

Check out more photos below: