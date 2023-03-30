This Bonkers 459-Foot Megayacht Concept Was Designed to be the Flagship of the United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates doesn’t currently have a national flagship, but Enzo Manca is hoping to change that.

The Milan-based designer has penned a new megayacht concept specifically for the Middle Eastern country. Christened UAE One, the 459-footer was designed in collaboration with a sultan (unnamed for privacy) who wanted to create an official flagship of the nation.

“The idea of UAE One was born in 2020, during a very special meeting between me and a sultan of the United Arab Emirates on vacation in Italy,” Manca said in a statement. “The sultan was very clear and categorical, he wanted something really special and unique.”

The bow. Enzo Manca

UAE One takes design cues from traditional defense ships but has a curvacious silhouette that sets it apart from other vessels on the high seas. It also towers more than 130 feet and sports tinted windows that add to the aggressive attitude while providing extra privacy.

The bow lounge. Enzo Manca

Spanning nine decks, the behemoth offers just over 30,000 square feet of space and has been outfitted to provide the best possible experience to monarchs, diplomats, and visitors. The interior is equipped with one owner’s suite, eight cabins, and 14 mini suites. There are also 35 cabins for the crew. Beyond accommodation, the yacht has three private meeting rooms for top-secret gatherings and a press area for briefings.

The geometric pool. Enzo Manca

UAE One isn’t all work and no play, though. The main deck is fitted with a striking, geometric swimming pool, while the foredeck features a huge circular sofa and a cozy fireplace. Elsewhere, you’ll find a wellness center with a spa, an expansive swim platform for ocean dips, and a number of alfresco lounges for sundowners. Hey, delegates like to relax, too, you know.

The aft. Enzo Manca

As quick and easy transport to and from a flagship is essential, UAE One can hold a full arsenal of vehicles for air, land, and sea. She has a “mini-internal port” for tenders and submarines, two helipads for choppers and one hangar. Manca didn’t share any details regarding propulsion, though it would require some serious horsepower to push this 459-footer through the water.

The exterior. Enzo Manca

Manca says the first official renderings of the interiors are expected to be ready by the end of 2023. Stay tuned.