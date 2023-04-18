This Insane Superyacht-Submarine Hybrid Looks Like a Lavish Underwater Hotel Inside

U-Boat Worx blew us away with a bonkers superyacht-submarine concept late last year. Now it’s doubling down on the insanity.

The Dutch builder, which specializes in both private and commercial subs, just unveiled the newcomer’s decidedly lavish interior that was penned in partnership with noted design firm Officina Armare. The vessel exudes all the glitz and glamor of an underwater hotel like, say, Conrad Maldives, but can traverse the world’s oceans. In fact, the go-anywhere cruiser was actually inspired by Jules Verne’s classic novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Christened the Nautilus, the 123-footer is designed to serve as both a private yacht and a fully functional sub. It is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that allows it to cruise across the ocean at speeds of up to nine knots or travel underwater at four knots. The 1,250-ton hybrid can dive to 656 feet and cover some 3,200 nautical miles, according to U-Boat Worx. It will be able to stay underwater for up to four days, but can only cruise beneath the waves for six hours at a time.

The sub’s exterior. U-Boat Worx

“Our goal has always been to share the wonders of the underwater world with people in the safest, most luxurious, and comfortable way possible,” U-Boat Worx CEO Bert Houtman said in a statement. “The Nautilus is the realization of that vision.”

Above or below the water, the Nautilus is designed to keep seafarers in the lap of luxury. The living quarters are outfitted with comfy, contemporary furnishings and large circular windows that afford incredible ocean vistas. The decor also seems to have a slight retrofuturistic bent, with curved lines and neon lights that feel very Jetsons.

The layout can be fully customized by the client, but the standard configuration includes a spacious saloon with a dining area, a fully equipped galley, one owner’s suite with a private bathroom, four staterooms, and cabins for up to six crew.

The bow lounge. U-Boat Worx

Other highlights include a mezzanine observation lounge that provides cinematic views of the marine life, a foredeck lounge that is perfect for cocktail hour, and a high-tech gym that’s stocked with all the requisite gear.

To top it off, the yacht’s massive sundeck is fitted with a bar, a lounge, and a Jacuzzi that you can enjoy while cruising on the waves. This area is neatly retracted before the sub slips below sea level, naturally. The Nautilus also carries a new, pressure-resistant electric tender in tow. The Aronnax can transport up to five seafarers to underwater dive spots. The dayboat is stowed under the aft deck and stays outside while the sub is diving.

“We invite you to come and experience the thrill of underwater exploration for yourself, on board this one-of-a-kind vessel,” Houtman adds.

Up for the challenge? U-Boat Worx says the Nautilus can be delivered within 30 months and starts at roughly $24.5 million (€25 million).

Click here to see all the photos of U-Boat Worx’s Nautilus concept.