This New Line of Solar-Powered Catamarans Want to Take the Place of Superyachts

Catamarans aren’t always the most luxurious of vessels, but one German outfit is hoping to change that.

Ultimate Catamarans has teamed up with Italian firm Luxury Projects on a new line of multihulls designed to bring seafarers all the comforts of a superyacht. Better still, each cat is equipped with the latest green tech to ensure cleaner cruising on the high seas.

The Spaceline range comprises three models of differing sizes, including an 88-footer, a 120-footer and a 150-footer. Each vessel sports a lightweight aluminum hull that the company claims is as stable and sturdy as an SUV.

Each model is equipped with a hybrid-propulsion system comprising solar panels and batteries. It’s not dissimilar to the system featured on Silent’s range of solar-powered catamarans. The team says the cats will also be “hydrogen-ready” and could incorporate fuel-cell technology in the future.

The Spaceline 150 is the flagship offering. A true go-anywhere vessel, it promises seven days of autonomy at sea and could eventually be fitted with an ice-class steel hull. With a volume of 640 GT, it offers an interior of roughly 4,300 square feet and an exterior of 7,500 square feet. It can sleep 12 guests across five cabins and sports a giant helipad aft that can accommodate an EC135 or even an Agusta 109. Think of it as a catamaran crossed with an explorer.

The Spaceline 120 is perhaps the most superyacht-like out of the trio. It comes with glitzy amenities, like a spa, a gym and a sundeck. The layout can be customized to each seafarer’s liking, too. As standard, though, the 3,700-square-foot interior houses five cabins. In addition, the vessel touts a transatlantic range of 3,500 nautical miles.

WATCH

Billed as a pocket catamaran, the Spaceline 88 is the smallest of the three but still plenty mighty. With a volume of 270 GT, it offers nearly 2,000 square feet of interior space, four guest cabins and room for five crew. She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

It’s worthwhile noting there are already a few big players creating elegant catamarans: Sunreef, Rossinavi and Silent, to name but a few. Hey, who doesn’t like a little friendly competition?

Click here to see all the photos of the Spaceline catamarans.