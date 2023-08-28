This New 150-Foot Support Catamaran Comes With a Nifty Fold-Out Garage

Support vessels typically aren’t all that stylish, but Ultimate Catamarans could well change that.

The German yard has just unveiled a sleek new multihull concept that balances form with function. Christened simply 150 Yacht Support, the 150-footer is rooted in founder Ralph Wuttke’s Spaceline design philosophy that calls for efficient aluminum construction, generous internal volumes, and quality finishes.

Penned by Hans Konings of KYC Yacht Consultancy and Laura Pomponi of Luxury Projects, the 150YS features a sporty exterior with sleek lines that run from bow to stern. Designed to support a larger superyacht, the newcomer offers 4,300 square feet of storage space on the main deck that can be used to accommodate everything from tenders to four-wheelers.

The tender garages. Luxury Projects

“We have developed the UC 150 YS project with a global approach as we designed both exteriors and interiors with the precise aim to create the perfect harmony between sports and operational performance with uncompromised elegance and comfort,” Pomponi said in a statement.

At the stern lies a garage with a pop-up door that can be neatly closed when not in use. The forward garages also have doors that open upward to ensure the toys and gear within can be easily accessed and then hidden away discretely. Conversely, the touch-and-go helipad on the aft deck allows your prized chopper to be fully on display.

The yard says both the exterior and interior layout can be customized to clients. As standard, the light and airy living quarters are outfitted with four staterooms for up to eight guests, cabins for up to 15 crew, and an opulent waiting lounge on the bridge deck for post- and pre-expedition hangouts.

The aft garage. Luxury Projects

“As far as the interiors, we created a modular high-end design that allows for extreme personalization with a wide range of materials that the owners can choose,” Pomponi adds. “Each material in the palette is selected to give a comfortable and inviting ambiance, never forgetting the performance side of the project.”

In terms of power, the 150YS can hit 20 knots at full tilt and cover 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 18 knots. The cat’s fuel consumption is very low, according to the yard. She can also be equipped with solar panels that can generate additional clean, green energy.

Ultimate Catamarans has labeled the 150YS a “game-changer” and says it is a groundbreaking addition to the segment. At the very least, the newcomer shows support vessels can indeed be stylish.