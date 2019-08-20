Van den Hoven ‘s New 60-Foot ‘Voyager’ Combines the Speed of a Cruiser With the Comfort of a Superyacht

We know Van den Hoven can craft elegant yachts, but the Dutch builder’s latest creation promises to go the extra nautical mile—quickly, too. The new, super-speedy Voyager 61 flybridge motor yacht allows seafarers to cover long distances in good time and, of course, exceptional comfort.

Developed by leading Dutch designer Rene van der Velden, the 61-foot yacht features a light, all-aluminum hull designed to cut through the waves with ease. Twin 725 hp Volvo Penta engines power the vessel, which has a top speed of 21.5 knots. (For comparison, Van den Hoven’s executive yacht clocked just 11 knots.)

“Voyager 61 reflects the desire to continue sailing and not to be on the road for too long between destinations,” Bart van den Hoven, managing director of Van den Hoven Jachtbouw, said in a release.

Voyager 61 has a minimalist, open-plan layout with plenty of glass to integrate the interior and exterior seamlessly. On the main deck, a generously proportioned galley connects the dining room and living area, where a welcoming white lounge is the centerpiece. The lower deck, meanwhile, relies on glass walls and doors to further unify the space. If you prefer things al fresco, the yacht also features a foredeck with plush sun beds and a flybridge which comfortably accommodates eight people.

But the design quality of the yacht really comes across in smaller details, like the ingenious hull, which has the smallest possible stern surface thanks to an ascending keel line from forward to aft. Having the transition between the bottom and the stern at such a sharp angle minimizes resistance, reduces unnecessary turbulence and lowers fuel consumption. Basically, this baby will get you to your destination quickly, smoothly and (relatively) cheaply.

Construction has already begun on the aluminum hull of the inaugural Voyager 61, which is expected to hit the water in the summer of 2020. Following the considerable interest which the yacht has already garnered, the boutique shipyard is planning to expand the series with 70- and 79-foot models. Stay tuned.

