This New 112-Foot Tri-Deck Superyacht Has the Soul of an Explorer

It can be a challenge to stand out in a literal sea of superyachts. Unless, of course, you’re a one-off, like this spectacular new Van der Valk vessel.

Commissioned by a very specific client, the fully custom 112-footer pairs the rugged performance of an explorer yacht with all the sophistication and comfort of a top-shelf superyacht. In essence, the family wanted a luxurious vessel that could do it all.

To see the tri-deck creation come to fruition, the Dutch yard assembled the marine dream team to work on the interior/exterior design, naval architecture and construction to get the yacht ready for delivery in December 2021.

The all-aluminum cruiser is characterized by soft curved lines, large panes of glass and a high robust bow, all of which come courtesy of the teams at Guido de Groot Yacht Design, Ginton Naval Architects and Diana Yacht Design.

The fast displacement hull—unusual for an explorer vessel—features a wave-piercing bow that promises top hydrodynamic performance at both cruising and top speed. This is further enhanced by the addition of the Hull Vane wing on the transom which works to reduce fuel consumption by 12.5 percent when cruising at 11 knots, as well as minimize wake and pitch in head seas. She also has an advanced stabilization setup (two SeaKeeper gyro stabilizers and a Humphree electric fin stabilizing system) that will keep her nice and still even in very rough waters.

“This will be an exceptionally quiet and highly efficient boat with the best possible seakeeping performance,” says Hull Vane’s sales director Bruno Bouckaert. “It takes an innovative yard like Van der Valk and hugely experienced clients to create a custom superyacht of this quality.”

But enough about performance. Let’s talk design. The vessel’s real mic drop moment is, without doubt, the expansive aft deck. To create this space, De Groot and his design team had to move much of the superstructure volume (including the wheelhouse) forward. The end result? A large open area that has a bar, swim platform, dining area, lounge seating, and, of course, plenty of wow factor.

Inside, the vessel shows off high ceilings—a specific request from the client—lots of natural light, generously proportioned rooms and a free-flowing layout. She can sleep up to 10 guests across a VIP stateroom on the bridge deck, two double suites and a single suite on the lower deck. Also on the lower deck is the owner’s stateroom which has its own separate office.

Even better, the entire yacht is completely wheelchair-friendly. It is fitted with an interior lift and there are no protrusions or steps onboard, so the new owners really can enjoy it for the years to come.