This Splashy Tri-Deck Superyacht Can Be Tailored Exactly to Your Liking Before Delivery in 2026

Van der Valk is offering you the “exciting chance” to customize a sleek superyacht that is already under construction to cut down your wait time.

The Dutch yard says it has already laid the keel of the all-aluminum 108-footer, so it could be ready to hit the seas as soon as 2026. Nicknamed Project May, the tri-deck vessel was designed inside and out by Guido de Groot but everything above the main deck bulwarks can be tailored exactly to your liking. You could even add a flybridge if you want.

Project May features the same hard-chine, semi-displacement hull as Van der Valk’s 110-foot Blue Jeans. The naval architecture was executed by Diana Yacht Design and ensures “excellent stability and performance,” according to the yard. Guido de Groot opted for a light hull and dark superstructure, but you can choose your own exterior livery.

The salon. Van der Valk

The interior layout and decor can be tweaked to your tastes, too. The enclosed wheelhouse currently houses a salon with a bar but can be turned into a play area or a cozy cigar lounge. The multi-purpose space leads to an alfresco dining area, a four-seater whirlpool, and inviting sun loungers.

Similarly, the full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck can be adapted to your specifications, though already includes a lounge and balcony. You can also put your stamp on the four guest suites on the lower deck. The current layout includes a twin guest cabin that doubles as a fitness room, along with two other doubles and a twin. There are also cabins for up to five crew.

The four-seater whirlpool. Van der Valk

You even have the option to install a hydraulic swim platform that can sink below the waterline. This would provide direct access to the water and could also be used to store a tender.

As for power, the yacht is envisioned with MTU 12V engines that will enable a top speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 18.4 knots but you can probably swap them out, as well.

The best part is you’ll only have to wait two and a bit years for your creation.

