This Splashy Tri-Deck Superyacht Can Be Tailored Exactly to Your Liking Before Delivery in 2026

Van der Valk is offering you the “exciting chance” to customize a sleek superyacht that is already under construction to cut down your wait time.
The Dutch yard says it has already laid the keel of the all-aluminum 108-footer, so it could be ready to hit the seas as soon as 2026. Nicknamed Project May, the tri-deck vessel was designed inside and out by Guido de Groot but everything above the main deck bulwarks can be tailored exactly to your liking. You could even add a flybridge if you want.
Project May features the same hard-chine, semi-displacement hull as Van der Valk’s 110-foot Blue Jeans. The naval architecture was executed by Diana Yacht Design and ensures “excellent stability and performance,” according to the yard. Guido de Groot opted for a light hull and dark superstructure, but you can choose your own exterior livery.
The interior layout and decor can be tweaked to your tastes, too. The enclosed wheelhouse currently houses a salon with a bar but can be turned into a play area or a cozy cigar lounge. The multi-purpose space leads to an alfresco dining area, a four-seater whirlpool, and inviting sun loungers.
Similarly, the full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck can be adapted to your specifications, though already includes a lounge and balcony. You can also put your stamp on the four guest suites on the lower deck. The current layout includes a twin guest cabin that doubles as a fitness room, along with two other doubles and a twin. There are also cabins for up to five crew.
You even have the option to install a hydraulic swim platform that can sink below the waterline. This would provide direct access to the water and could also be used to store a tender.
As for power, the yacht is envisioned with MTU 12V engines that will enable a top speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 18.4 knots but you can probably swap them out, as well.
The best part is you’ll only have to wait two and a bit years for your creation.
