The SUV of Superyachts? This New Line Melds Adventure and Luxury Into One Vessel

Dutch shipyard Van der Valk unveiled a new line of yachts, dubbed Pilot. This new concept is a mashup of all the sophistication and comfort of a standard superyacht and the tough seaworthiness of a go-anywhere explorer yacht. The smallest vessel in the series is 75 feet and the offerings go up from there. Penned by noted designer Cor D. Rover, the Pilot yachts will be built in full aluminum and will present plenty of opportunities for customization.

The first to debut will be the 75-foot model, which may be personalized by lengthening the salon aft, making for a larger dining area and an overall larger space for social gatherings. One of the suggestions is installing a gym on the aft deck instead of the usual outdoor lounge.

A very large swim platform allows for all kinds of sunning and entertainment options, thanks to loose furniture that moves into place once the flotilla of toys and tenders are removed when at anchor. This easy access to the water makes it even more convenient to take advantage of all those toys. A crane stowed on the main deck launches the tenders.

Besides the large aft deck where the crane and table-side seating are situated, the main deck is home to a large salon with floor-to-ceiling windows, the galley and the master suite, fully forward.

Down below are the guest staterooms, consisting of a VIP suite and two twin cabins, all with en-suite bathrooms. Accessed by a separate stairwell, two double crew cabins and mess also live down there.

Up top on the upper deck guests will find a U-shaped settee with table and other seating, the flybridge with direct access from the wheelhouse, sun loungers and a wet bar. There’s enough sun and shade for everyone to find what they need. The reversed windshield of the bridge gives the yacht’s profile an aggressive feel.

No information regarding propulsion, engine-room configuration or further technical details is available yet.