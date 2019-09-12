Someone Finally Created the Water Scooter-Yacht Combo We Always Wanted

Have you ever wondered why water scooters aren’t more luxurious? Or wished that you could find a superyacht that was a little more compact and maneuverable? If, like us, these questions have ever kept you up at night, Vanquish Yachts has now has an answer for you: the Vanqraft VQ16.

The Netherlands-based boatmaker’s roster of yachts includes a 16-foot watercraft that combines a superyacht tender with the best aspects of a water scooter. The resulting crossover allows up to six people (a driver and five passengers) to enjoy the thrill of speeding across the water in both comfort and style.

First and foremost, though, the Vanqraft VQ16 was designed with “serious fun” in mind. The vehicle is powered by a 1.8-liter Yamaha engine with jet propulsion that’s capable of outputting 200 hp. This powerful engine means the VQ16 is capable of covering long distances and has some serious zip, allowing it to reach a top speed of 40 knots. According to Vanquish, a supercharged Veloce version pushes that top speed even higher, to 50 knots.

Just as impressive as the watercraft’s punch is its design. The result of a collaboration between Guido de Groot Design and Studio Delta, the Vanqraft VQ16 looks like the younger sibling of Vanquish’s full-sized yachts. A foot longer than its predecessor and now constructed from fiberglass, the craft features two dedicated seats up front for passengers along with padded benches towards the rear. The helm seat is located in the center of the craft and is outfitted with handlebars to give the drive better maneuverability. Additionally, the jet drive is built flat into the hull so that the craft can easily fit into any tender garage.

While pricing information is only available by request, previous reporting has put the starting price for the Vanqraft VQ16 at $89,000, with the Veloce version starting at S106,000.