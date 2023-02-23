This Sleek New 256-Foot Concept Is Like a Superyacht Crossed With a Powerboat

Anthony Glasson of M51 Concepts has decided to cross a powerboat with a superyacht for his latest design.

The 256-footer, which goes by the name of Vector, pairs the racy, low profile of a runabout with the proportions and performance of much a larger vessel. Billed as “sleek and modern,” the newcomer features a lightweight aluminum hull and superstructure. Glasson says this provided “a perfect canvas for different color combinations” and the yacht sports a striking two-tone finish in blue and white.

With a beam of 42 feet, Vector is wider than the average powerboat is long. As such, the behemoth offers a large amount of space both inside and out. The living quarters artfully balance a dark palette and rich woods with lighter furnishings and glitzy, gold accents. In terms of accommodation, Vector can sleep up to 12 guests across seven cabins. The owner’s suite, two VIPs and two twins sit on the main deck, while the remaining two twins can be found on the lower deck. The lower deck also houses a gym, a massage room and a sauna.

The beach club’s sunken Jacuzzi. Mike Burns

Outside, the decks are connected by eye-catching spiral staircases. Starting at the bottom, the open beach club is equipped with a bar, a lounge and a sunken Jacuzzi. A few steps up, the main deck aft sports a covered alfresco dining area for 20. Another level up lies the expansive bridge deck, which can be fitted with a helipad, a pool, a lounge or even a hot tub depending on the owner. You’ll notice Glasson eschewed a sundeck to maintain the low, streamlined silhouette.

Like the yacht itself, the propulsion system is a bit of a mix. The hybrid setup would use both diesel and electricity to give Vector an estimated range of 5,000 nautical miles. She’s also fitted with a full-beam garage that can hold a full fleet of toys—powerboats included, of course.

