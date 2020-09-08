Amid Canceled Boat Shows, Azimut Yachts Will Hold Its Own Private 5-Day Event

Azimut Yachts has built its history around new designs and unusual marketing techniques. Today, in the wake of canceled boat shows around the world, it is launching its own five-day private event, complete with social distancing, at its marina in Viareggio. The Italian builder said it will have 12 models on display, including the new Magellano 25 Metri.

The private boat show is aimed at owners and new customers and, defying Covid-19 lockdowns, will allow them to climb aboard the yachts and take them out for sea trials.

The 82-ft. Magellano 25 Metri has a special interior by Vincenzo De Cotis, a noted Italian architect and designer. The extensive use of fiberglass, a key element of the design, was used as original works of art. De Cotis used a special type of resin, tinted with a bronze powder, to give surfaces the look of precious stones. He also employed brushed Verde Alpi marble, dark walnut, polished brass, lacquered and ribbed wood to complete the customized effect. He also created two original art works for the owner’s suite and corridor. The sense of continuity across the interior includes the use of seamless, curving lines in the walls, and even in the shapes of the furniture. The five-stateroom layout includes an owner’s suite, as well as four guest staterooms, including two VIPs and a single and double stateroom.

Azimut was so excited about the unusual interior that it commissioned Hollywood director Gabriele Muccino to make a short film about it. Muccino, who directed Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness, recently completed shooting the Magellano 25 Metri movie.

Besides the Magellano 25 Metri, the event will include the Azimut S7, its flagship Grande 35 Metri, as well as the Grande 32 and Grande 25 Metri. The Atlantis 45 and 51 will also be on display as well as the Azimut Flybridge 50, 55, 60 66 and 78 models. The event will run through September 13.