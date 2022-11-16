This New 108-Foot Steel-Hulled Explorer Yacht Can Travel up to 3,000 Miles

For some of us, the word “virus” may now conjure up negative feelings. For this team of designers, though, those five letters sparked one bold superyacht concept.

The 108-foot explorer, known as Virus, was born from a collaboration between international yacht agency Jonacor Marine and Finnish shipyard Brizo Yachts. The duo has delivered five hulls to date and has a myriad of other designs in the pipeline. Virus is by far the largest vessel spawned by the two companies, though. It will also be the biggest yacht built by Brizo—if it attracts a buyer, that is.

“In conceiving Virus, we decided to move away from the common practice of outsourcing the exterior of the yacht to one design firm and the interior to another,” Igor Shmakov, manager of Jonacor Marine, said in a statement. “We decided to entrust the entire design to Brizo, who fully realized our vision.”

The three aft decks. Brizo Yachts

The 108-footer sports a sturdy steel hull, a prominent pointed bow and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. To the aft, three decks cascade down toward a swim platform with enough space for a tender. Forward, meanwhile, the foredeck sports a lounge for alfresco entertaining.

Although there are no images of the interior as of yet, the designers say the living quarters offer guests maximum privacy and plenty of space to kick back and relax. Oddly, it sounds as if Virus would be a great place to isolate away from the rest of the world.

The explorer sports a sturdy steel hull. Brizo Yachts

As its moniker suggests, Virus has the ability to travel (spread?) across the high seas with ease. She can be equipped with twin Scania HD V8 DI16 diesel engines that promise a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles when traveling at a cruising speed of 12 knots. The vessel could also be fitted with a hybrid-propulsion system for the more eco-conscious seafarers or engines from other brands.

Jonacor Marine says the yacht will take approximately two years to complete and will set you back $12.4 million (€12 million). Perhaps it’s time to reclaim the word “virus.”