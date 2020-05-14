Quantcast
This World’s Largest Virtual Boat Show Is Here to Let You Tour a $100 Million Superyacht From Your Couch

Opening today, the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will have more than 200 yachts that can be toured via your phone.

Ever wonder what the inside of a $100 million yacht really looks like? Now is your chance to find out.

The world’s largest online boat show started today with a string of yachts parading through the waterways of Palm Beach, blaring their boat horns. The “Sounding of the Horns” for the first Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show was a symbolic castoff for a show that has an annual economic impact of about $683 million for the state of Florida.

This year’s show, originally scheduled to run in March, was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rescheduled event had to become virtual when it was clear that public events would not make the new May dates.

Palm Beach Show

The $103 million PLVS VLTRA will be the largest and most expensive superyacht in the virtual show.  Moran Yachts

Over the last two months, organizers, boatbuilders and dealers have scrambled to put together one-on-one appointments, virtual tours and links to specific boat models for 171 yachts over 78 feet (the length where superyachts start).

While boat show aficionados may miss the smell of fresh fiberglass and banners flapping in the wind, nobody will have to pay an entry fee, wait in long lines, or get turned away if they do not look like qualified buyers. Some builders have links that put potential buyers in touch with brokers, and others have virtual booths that offer video tours, or for top clients, a live video walkthrough.

Palm Beach Show

One of the largest yachts in the show, Quantum of Solace, is in Palm Beach and hosted a press conference on opening day.  Charlie Clark

Virtual showgoers can take virtual tours of three of the largest yachts in the show, Amel’s 242-ft. PLVS VLTRA ($103 million), Tankoa’s 235-ft. Solo ($73.5 million) and Lurssen’s 196-ft. Huntress ($53 million).

Other superyacht builders, Ocean Alexander, Majesty Yachts and Apollo Yachts, are also offering virtual tours of their lines.

Like the physical Palm Beach show, a number of new models are going to be launched, including the Grand Banks 54, Ocean Alexander Divergence, Princess Y78, and Vicem 67 cruiser.

Palm Beach Show

The physical Palm Beach Boat Show was supposed to run in March, but was canceled because of Covid-19. It was rescheduled for May, but became virtual when it became clear that public events would still be banned.  Informa

Here’s a full list of the boats on virtual display. The online show will run from May 14 to May 17.

