This Matte-Black, Solar-Powered Catamaran Is Designed to Soak Up Sunlight—and Convert It to Energy

From Lil Wayne’s Bentley to Batman’s Batmobile, matte-black paint jobs are usually seen on stealth-mode, statement supercars. But yachts? Well, that goes against the white boat grain and the need to reflect as much sunlight as possible. Unless, of course, the boat is covered in solar panels, like the all-black VisionF 80 BLCK.

The all-aluminum catamaran, the third hull in the Turkish shipyard’s Firstline range, was on display at both Cannes and Monaco. As the only black boat in port, it cut a striking sight. But aside from novel appeal, the dark exterior helps attract the sun, feeding solar panels that cover the sun deck roof and creating enough electricity to power the hotel load. Owners also have the option to replace the sun cushions on the coach roof in front of the helm with additional solar panels.

The matte-black finish is designed to attract sun to feed the panels, ensuring more solar power Courtesy VisionF Yachts

“On a composite boat, the black hull and superstructure would make the exterior surfaces uncomfortably hot, but excess heat is easily dissipated by the aluminum hull into the water,” said a builder’s rep.

The boat’s main propulsion comes from twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines for a top speed of 18 knots. At an economical speed of 12 knots the catamaran consumes less than 8 gallons of fuel per hour—far less than an SUV. The shallow 2.6-ft. draft makes it ideal for dropping anchor close to shore and accessing smaller bays that large monohull yachts wouldn’t dare to enter.

The yacht is literally designed for fun in the sun. Courtesy VisionF Yachts

Designed for family cruising, the 78-foot multihull has large, open-deck spaces, including an open foredeck with a sunken lounge. This area can be accessed directly from the main salon via a shell door integrated into the windscreen beside the helm station. The flybridge is where the party happens, with a bespoke Void sound system included as an extra on the black edition. By day, the area is ideal for sunbathing or sitting and enjoying the sea views from the weather-resistant sunpads and seating.

A large cockpit area has dining space for eight guests, a comfy lounger in one shaded corner and a cradle for a Sea Bob in the other. A Williams jet tender and jet ski are stored on the flush deck. Customization options extend to the layout, meaning owners can adapt the boat to their personal needs.

The colorful modern interior is an alter ego of the black exterior. Courtesy VisionF Yachts

Inside there is more dining for 12 guests. For sleeping, eight guests are accommodated in four cabins, including a large master stateroom starboard side.

Suitably, the interior décor is crisp and modern, with a main dining table made from glossy Black Forest marble. The boat’s success now depends on finding enough owners who are willing to cross over to the dark side.