This New 60-Foot Catamaran Comes With a ‘Hi-Lo’ Platform for Launching Tenders

VisionF Yachts is bringing seafarers a true mighty mite.

The Turkish yard just added a new entry model to its fleet of stylish luxury catamarans that is the epitome of small but mighty. The 60-footer, known simply as the VisionF 60, was designed entirely in-house and follows in the footsteps of the larger VisionF 80.

Like its 80-foot, all-aluminum predecessor, the newcomer features clean, simple lines and a sporty profile. This time around, though, the hull will be built of GRP instead of lightweight metal. Vision F says one of the vessel’s biggest draws is the fact that the beam measures roughly 33 feet (10 meters) from bow to stern. This creates huge living spaces on the main deck and flybridge, according to the yard.

The foredeck. VisionF Yachts

Seafarers can customize the layout, too. The galley can be positioned on the main deck or in one of the hulls, while the crew cabins can be located in the stern or bow. You can also pick between four or three cabins, including a spacious owner’s stateroom, two doubles and a kid’s cabin or a guest cabin that doubles as a gym.

The aft. VisionF Yachts

Outside, meanwhile, wide side decks lead to an open foredeck with a comfy lounge and a small dining area. The main deck aft sports a larger alfresco dining table with room for your whole posse. Further aft, a hi-lo platform in the stern can accommodate a tender for ship-to-shore transfers. The platform also provides swimmers with quick and easy access to the water.

Up top, the generous flybridge is equipped with ample lounge seating for sunbathing or relaxing with friends. VisionF says there is a long list of options for kitting out the space.

The flybridge. VisionF Yachts

In terms of propulsion, the standard VisionF 60 will be powered by two 360 hp Volvo Penta IPS 600 diesel engines for a maximum speed of approximately 21 knots. The cat’s draft is two feet fully loaded, so navigating shallow waters will be no problem. To top it off, solar panels can be fitted to the deckhouse roof to generate clean, renewable energy to power some of the hotel load. Battery banks can also be added to store excess energy.

The sporty profile. VisionF Yachts

Construction on the first unit will begin in early 2023, with delivery available in spring 2024.

Mighty mite, indeed.