This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept.

The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange.

Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s suite is right at the peak of the mountain (read: the upper deck) and is fitted with a panoramic glass ceiling for stargazing (or lava monitoring).

With a beam of 41 feet, Forge offers a generous volume of 1,750 GT. Glasson says the interior has been kept quite simple to counter the bold exterior, but you can expect a range of natural materials and elegant contemporary furnishings throughout.

Like any good explorer, Forge is brimming with luxury amenities. The expansive walk-around bridge deck is equipped with a “molten staircase” that leads to a counter-current swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a day lounge with fold-out balconies. Another highlight is the sensory deprivation tank, which can be used as a quiet refuge from the outside world. To top it off, there is a helipad forward for your chopper and a full-beam garage aft to house a full fleet of toys and tenders.

Glasson, who spent more than a decade working as a superyacht engineer before starting M51, told Robb Report Forge would be equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that promises a go-anywhere range of 5,000 nautical miles. (Glasson’s 427-foot superyacht Solar Express, which was inspired by the 2004 film The Polar Express, features a similar propulsion setup.)

We can safely say there’s no volcano on earth that can compete with all that.

